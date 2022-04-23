PAULS VALLEY — In a back-and-forth game, the Pauls Valley Panthers rallied with three runs late for a 6-5 win over the Stratford Bulldogs Thursday at Wacker Park in Pauls Valley.
The Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for the win. Back-to-back doubles from Jared Turner and Tanner Perry lead to the first run. A single by Justin Hunphrey scored another run to tie the game at five. Humphrey would come around to score the go ahead run.
Jase Fulks led the 10-hit Bulldog attack going 3-for-4 with home run, a double, a run scored and three RBI. Walker Chandler finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Biggs, Weddle, Harian, King and Owens all had singles.
Fulks got the Bulldogs started with a first inning home run.
Pauls Valley tied the game in the bottom of the first and took their first lead with two more runs in the second.
Stratford rallied with three runs in the top of the third. Owens singled and moved to second on Whitehat’s sacrifice bunt. Owens moved to third on Chandler’s single and scored on Biggs’ single as Chandler advanced to third. Chandler scored on Fulks’ single and Biggs scored on Steven’s sacrifice fly to center as Stratford took a 4-3 lead.
Stratford scored its final run in the fifth as Chandler walked and scored on Fulks’ two-out double.
Pauls Valley then rallied late for their sixth win of the year against 14 losses. With the loss, Stratford fell to 5-9.
Both teams stranded ton of runners on the base paths. The two teams stranded 14 total runners including the bases loaded three different times.
Fulks got the start on the bump for Stratford going two innings giving up three runs on three hits. He struck out two and walked six. Stevens took the loss in relief pitching four innings giving up three runs on four hits. He struck out six and walked one.
Nick Holloway got the win pitching a complete game. He gave up five runs on 10 hits. He struck out 13 and walked one. Hollway also paced the PV offense going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
Stratford is scheduled to host Latta on Monday before jumping into district play at Tishomingo on Thursday.
