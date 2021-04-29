Stratford eases past Tupelo team

STRATFORD — Stratford scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to upend Tupelo 6-1 in a Tuesday tune-up game for regionals.
Stratford improved to 17-13 on the year, while Tupelo dropped to 8-24.
The Lady Bulldogs now head to Calera for a Class 3A Regional Tournament. Stratford is scheduled to meet host Calera at 1 p.m. Thursday in a first-round contest. Gore and Wister are also in that regional.
Meanwhile, Tupelo heads to Roff for a Class A Regional Tournament and will face their local Pontotoc Conference rivals at 1 p.m. in a first-round battle. Turner and Whitesboro will follow at 2:15 p.m.
Stratford scored a run in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by Brynn Savage to grab an early 1-0 lead.
Paige Chamberlain then ripped a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the third frame and boost the Stratford advantage to 2-0.
Tupelo used a two-out rally in the top of the fourth inning to get on the scoreboard.
Ava Sliger and Bella Neal both hit singles to get Tupelo started. Sliger later scored on a Stratford error to cut the SHS lead in half at 2-1.
The Lady Bulldogs’ big fourth inning included an RBI double by Lundyn Anderson and run-scoring hits from Abbi Phelps and Chamberlain.
Stratford piled up 11 hits, including a 3-for-3 outing by Phelps, who also had one RBI and two runs scored. Chamberlain finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Holley Wood cracked a double for the home team.
Sliger had two of just three Tupelo hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.