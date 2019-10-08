Stratford crushes Crooked Oak

STRATFORD – Three Stratford ball carriers each gained 77 or more yards Friday night as the Bulldogs crushed Crooked Oak 47-14 in high school football action at Blackburn Field.
Russell Caton ran for 119 yards on just six carries and scored off a 33-yard run, while Gus Smith netted 80 yards on 14 attempts and scored off runs of 35, 1 and 10 yards.
Laken Dempsey ended up with 77 yards on 12 totes and reached the end zone twice off runs of 1 and 3 yards. The Bulldogs generated 435 of total offense, with 314 coming on the ground.
Stratford improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in District 2A-7 play, while Crooked Oak stumbled to 0-5 and 0-2.
“It was a great team effort as three of our backs had over 75 yards rushing each, and we threw for over 100 yards as well,” said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn. “It was a good district win, and we have a big district game with Lexington next week at their place.”
Stratford had 121 passing yards. Payton Wood was 2-for-3 for 91 yards, including an 89-yard toss to Bristin Markovich for a touchdown. Smith was 1-of-1 passing for 30 yards.
Markovich had two grabs for 91 yards and the one TD, and Nolan Hall had the other for 30 yards.
Dempsey topped the Bulldog tackle chart at 10, followed by Smith with nine, Britt Bradstreet with eight and Caton at seven. Markovich and Hunter Morton each intercepted a pass for Stratford.
The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 8-0 advantage, with Dempsey scoring from a yard out with 8:50 to go in the first quarter. Smith ran in the 2-point conversion.
Crooked Oak pulled within 8-6 with 5:30 remaining in the opening period on a 23-yard Dominique Romero pass to Eric Halbert. The conversion run failed, as Stratford stayed on top.
From there, the Bulldogs scored 39 straight points to put the game away.
Wood hooked up with Markovich on the cross-country aerial to make it 14-6 with two minutes left in the first. The point-after kick failed.
Stratford then upped the count to 22-6 at halftime, when Dempsey scored his second TD off a 3-yard run with 11:03 to go before halftime and Smith ran in his second 2-point conversion.
The Bulldogs then struck for 18 points in the third. Smith had a 35-yard TD run with 11:09 remaining. Caton followed with a 33-yard scoring run with 8:38 left in the third, and Smith scored from a yard out with 1:52 showing on the clock.
The three conversions failed for Stratford in that quarter, but it didn’t matter as the Bulldogs led 40-6 going into the fourth.
Smith’s 10-yard touchdown run and Ty Martin’s PAT put the finishing touches on the victory with 11:53 remaining to make it 47-6.
Crooked Oak got its last score off a 10-yard run by Tyrion Carolina with 8:59 left. Romero then ran in the 2-point conversion to close out the game’s scoring.
