Stratford can't catch Community Christian

NORMAN — The Stratford Bulldogs jumped out to an early 6-0 lead but it was all Community Christian School after that as the Royals claimed a 34-6 victory Friday night.
Payton Wood’s 1-yard keeper with 10:41 left in the first quarter, lifted Stratford to the early advantage.
However, CCS received two touchdowns each from Boyce McIntosh and Alex Hoselton along with one from Kallen Montgomery to put the game away. McIntosh scored off runs of 3 and 1 yards while Hoselton raced to the end zone on runs of 15 and 7 yards out. Montgomery’s TD run was a 4-yarder.
“We struggled to get anything going tonight on offense and we allowed CCS to go on some long drives and consume a lot of time,” said Statford head coach Michael Blackburn. “CCS played a great game and we need to get better.”
The Royals consumed 324 yards of offense to only 134 for the Bulldogs.
Laken Dempsey netted 65 yards on just eight carries for Stratford. Wood was 5-of-13 passing for 49 yards as Brisyn Markovich caught two of those aerials for 29 yards.
Defensively, Dempsey led the way for the Bulldogs with 18 tackles. Gus Smith followed with 14 while Trevan Willingham and Russell Caton totaled 10 apiece.
Stratford is at home with Crooked Oak Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.