Stratford Bulldogs win consolation crown in Moss

MOSS — The Stratford High School baseball team ended the Moss Tournament on a high note by rolling past Earlsboro 14-2 to claim the consolation championship.
The Bulldogs had dropped a tough 13-1 decision to Moss on Friday.
“I’m so proud of these guys. It would have been real easy to have our heads down after two tough games Thursday and Friday. But we came back with a big win for the consolation championship,” said Stratford head coach Jason Fulks.
Stratford improved to 5-6 this spring, while Earlsboro dropped to 4-8.
The Bulldogs hosted Stroud on Monday and welcome Wynnewood to town today.
Stratford 14, Earlsboro 2
The Bulldogs scored six runs in the first and three more in the second to build an early 9-0 lead. The game ended on the run-rule after Stratford scored five times in the bottom of the third frame.
Stratford piled up 11 hits in the contest. Canaan Weddle led the way, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Walker Chander went 2-for-3 with two runs scored from his leadoff spot, while Josiah Stevens finished 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored.
Braylinn King went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Tyler Biggs finished 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jase Fulks ended up 1-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Bulldogs.
Earlsboro had just three hits and committed five errors.
Gage Brown and James Smith both cracked doubles for the Wildcats, while Braton Hinesley had the team’s other hit.
Fulks was the winning pitcher for Stratford. He struck out four, walked one and didn’t allow an earned run in three innings.
