STRATFORD — All things considered, Stratford boys coach Ray Ardery liked most of what he saw from his basketball team during its season-opening 73-52 win over a Stonewall squad that had won three games in a row.
Stratford jumped out to an 18-9 lead and steadily increased its lead quarter by quarter.
“It was a good win for us. Stonewall is a very solid group with a couple of really good scorers,” Ardery said.
“Going into the game we really weren’t sure what to expect because the guys coming into the season with some experience are being asked to take different roles and we have guys we are depending on that are coming in with little or no varsity experience,” he continued. “We played really hard and shot pretty well. We definitely need to improve on some things but it was a good Game 1 win.”
Tucker Maxwell led the way for the host Bulldogs with 20 points and four assists, while Canaan Weddle followed with 17 points. Walker Chandler reached double digits with 12 points to go with four assists. He also sank a pair of 3-pointers. Hunter Morton followed with nine points before fouling out, while David Arriaga scored six points and yanked down a team-best 12 rebounds.
Ashton Bierce continued to have a hot hand for the Longhorns, exploding for a game-high 31 points. He sank four 3-point shots. Mika Matt also reached double figures for Stonewall with 11 points.
Stonewall, now 3-4, travels to Stringtown tonight, while Stratford hosts Pontotoc Conference rival Vanoss Friday night.
Roff boys
bounce Caney
CANEY — The 20th-ranked Caney Cougars probably thought they had No. 1 Roff right where they wanted the Tigers after three quarters of their matchup Tuesday night.
Roff led 35-25 heading into the fourth period but finished the game on a dominant 18-1 run and the Tigers pulled away for a 53-26 win.
Roff improved to 4-0 on the season, while Caney fell to 5-2.
Brighton Gregory led a balanced RHS scoring effort with 13 points. Tallen Bagwell and Dyland Reed each scored 10 points, while Drew Sheppard followed with seven, including the Tigers’ lone 3-point basket.
Jake Taylor and Cole Alford led the Cougars with eight points apiece.
Roff is scheduled to host Earlsboro Friday night.
Byng begins season with road loss
LONE GROVE — The Byng Pirates got off to a slow start and dropped a 63-60 decision to host Lone Grove in a tight contest to tip off their 2021-22 season Tuesday night.
Lone Grove led 15-11 after the first quarter before Byng drew within 24-22 at halftime. The Longhorns carried a 42-41 lead into the fourth quarter before holding Byng off in the final minutes.
“I thought as a team we did not have the intensity and focus to start the game as we would have liked. There were a lot of first-game nerves from both teams and that’s understandable,” said Byng head coach Zack Samaha. “At times, I thought we showed our youth and inexperience, but overall I thought we battled well but did not execute at a high enough level on either side of the ball. We will bounce back and continue to improve each day.”
Carter Colombe led the Byng offense with 15 points, while Cooper McCage followed with 14. Malachi Schilreff also hit double figures with 10 for the Pirates, while Cade Azlin chipped in nine. Post player Bo Boatwright followed with eight in the balanced BHS attack.
JJ Miller led all scorers with 21 points for Lone Grove, while Andy Dunham was next with 10.
The Pirates host local rival Latta on Friday. It will be Pink Out night inside the Bill Koller Fieldhouse and will be sponsored by Mercy Hospital. Pink Out T-shirts are available at the NV Salon (119 East Main) or the Mercy Hospital Ada gift shop.
