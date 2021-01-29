SHAWNEE — The Stratford High School boys basketball team had a rough finish to the Byng Winter Classic last weekend. It looks like the Bulldogs decided to take out their frustrations on North Rock Creek Tuesday night.
Stratford used a strong second quarter to take control in an impressive 66-32 win over the host Cougars.
The Bulldog snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 9-6 on the year, while North Rock Creek — ranked No. 9 in Class 3A — dropped to 13-3. The Cougars had won six of their past seven contest.
“It was a great, complete game tonight. We did a great job defensively and a great job of getting great looks offensively. And we limited North Rock Creek’s second-chance points” said Stratford head coach Ray Ardery.
The Bulldogs dropped a 36-34 decision at Latta last week before going 0-2 at the Byng tournament. The host Pirates defeated Stratford 56-38 and a red-hot Durant club held off a late Stratford rally to hand the Bulldogs a 50-47 setback.
“We had a tough week last week,” Ardery admitted. “As a coach, you always hope you learn from your losses. Hopefully, we will continue to grow and get to playing our best basketball down the stretch.”
Tuesday’s game was knotted at 9-9 after the first quarter, but Stratford began to pull away with a 22-8 run in the second to take a 31-17 halftime lead.
The Bulldogs then outscored the Cougars 20-10 in the third period to push their lead to 51-27. They limited North Rock Creek to five fourth-quarter points.
Caleb Miller led the SHS onslaught with a game-high 24 points that included four 3-pointers. Brisyn Markovich continued his steady play in the post and scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double. He also had four steals. Miller also had four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Payton Wood also hit double digits with 16 points for the visitors.
Stratford was also steady from the free-throw line, hitting 18-of-21 attempts.
Noah McMullan scored 11 points for the Cougars, while Jace McRay followed with eight, including two 3-point baskets.
Stratford is scheduled to host Maud tonight and welcomes Allen to town on Saturday.
Vanoss boys drub Wynnewood club
VANOSS — The Vanoss High School boys basketball team used a big defensive effort in a 48-22 home win over Wynnewood Tuesday night.
Vanoss, ranked No. 8 in Class A, improved to 14-5 on the year, while Wynnewood stumbled to 9-11.
Vanoss held a slim 5-4 lead after the first quarter before outscoring Wynnewood 17-6 in the second period to build a 22-10 lead by halftime.
The Wolves kept pouring it on in the second half and used a 15-3 surge in the third quarter to extend their lead to 37-13.
Carter Perry led the VHS offense with 12 points, while Joseph Gifford just missed double figures with nine points on the strength of a trio of 3-pointers. Brayden Cannon and freshman Logan Hulbetta added seven points apiece.
Zack Ray scored a game-high 14 points for the Savages, but no other Wynnewood player scored more than four points.
Vanoss is at Kiowa tonight. The Cowboys are under the direction of former Byng coach Cody Williams.
