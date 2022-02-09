Stratford boys take care of Tupelo

TUPELO — The Stratford Bulldogs finally got back into the win column, but it was no walk in the park.
The Bulldogs got a big game from Walker Chander en route to a 63-53 road win over Tupelo Monday night.
Stratford snapped an eight-game losing skid to improve to 7-13 on the year, while the scrappy Tigers fell to 5-10.
Stratford led 23-19 after a fast-paced first quarter before both teams scored 11 in the second period to make it 34-30 at halftime.
The Bulldogs stretched their lead to 46-39 after three quarters and finished the game on a 17-14 run.
Chandler hit a trio of 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 23 points. He also had seven rebounds and four assists.
Sean Harian was next with 13 points. Hunter Morton and Axel McKinney both just missed double figures with nine points. Morton also had three steals and McKinney grabbed seven rebounds.
Cody Airington led the Tupelo charge with 19 points and Dalton O’Dell was close behind with 18. Harley Davidson was next with nine points.
Stratford traveled to Calvin Tuesday night and hosts Wynnewood on Friday.
It’s on to the playoffs Friday for the Tigers, who will meet Hanna at 6:30 p.m. in the first round of the Class B District Tournament at Wapanucka.
