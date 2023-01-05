TUPELO — The Stratford Bulldogs used a tough defensive effort in the middle two quarters to push past Tupelo 58-32 in a Pontotoc Conference matchup Tuesday night.
Coach Ray Ardery’s Stratford bunch — ranked No. 17 in Class 2A — improved to 6-2 on the year, while Tupelo dropped to 7-8.
Stratford led just 15-10 after the first quarter but outscored Tupelo 15-7 in the second period and put the game out of reach with a 21-6 volley in the third.
Junior Walker Chandler had a big night for Stratford, finishing with a game-high 24 points to go with five rebounds. He sank four 3-point shots.
Hunter Morton finished with 10 points and five steals for the visitors. Axel McKinney also scored 10 points, dished out four assists and made a pair of 3-pointers.
Nolan Hall had four rebounds and seven assists for the Bulldogs.
Tupelo got 13 points from senior Cody Airington and nine points from junior Dalton O’Dell.
Stratford heads to the Alex Longhorn Classic today, facing host Alex at 8:20 p.m. Tupelo travels to Coleman Friday night.
Defense does it
for Stratford girls
TUPELO — The Stratford Lady Bulldogs’ strong defensive effort continued Tuesday night at Tupelo.
Coach Mark Savage’s squad limited the host Lady Tiger to only four first-half points en route to a 45-26 victory.
Stratford, ranked No. 16 in Class 2A, improved to 7-1 on the year, while Tupelo slipped to 4-11.
Stratford is off to the Alex Longhorn Classic where the Lady Bulldogs will play Ninnekah at 4:20 p.m. today in the first round. Tupelo is at Coleman on Friday.
The Lady Bulldogs led 8-2 after the first quarter and used a 14-2 surge to grab a 22-4 lead by halftime.
Stratford held a slim 23-22 edge over the final two frames.
Morgan Boyles led the SHS offense with 10 points, all in the first half. Lundyn Anderson hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points for the visitors. Three Stratford players – Ryleigh Ardery, Jaelee Korzan and Kourtney Willingham — all contributed six points apiece. Ardery’s points came from a pair of 3-point baskets.
Isabella Neal paced Tupelo with 11 points — all of which game in the fourth period. Kylee Watson and Jaycee Stringer each scored five points.
The Lady Tigers made just 5-of-13 free throws while Stratford sank 8-of-14 tries.
Palmer returns for
Sasakwa in road win
BOWLEGS — The Sasakwa Lady Vikings welcomed Emileigh Palmer back from injury and she looked like she never missed a beat.
Palmer scored 16 points and Sasakwa breezed past Bowlegs 64-31 during a Tuesday night road trip.
Sasakwa, ranked No. No. 18 in Class B, improved to 6-2 on the year, while Bowlegs slumped to 0-8.
“It was a good win coming back from the break,” said Sasakwa head coach Rikki Wolfe. “Em Palmer was back on the court and she played well.”
Sasakwa scurried out to an early 21-5 lead to begin the game and outscored Bowlegs 18-7 in the second quarter to build a comfortable 39-12 halftime lead.
Alina Rengel led the SHS offense with 18 points. Palmer hit a pair of 3-pointers in her return.
Allie Rangel also reached double figures with 10 points and McKayla Harjo was next with eight.
Both Elle Odom and Cednei Hulbutta added six points apiece.
Leigha Coker led Bowlegs with 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.
