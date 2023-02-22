STRATFORD — Late free throws helped the Stratford Bulldogs hold off Elmore City-Pernell in a Class 2A District Tournament championship action on Saturday in Stratford.
The Bulldogs hit 5-of-8 free throws in the final 48 seconds and the Stratford defense came up big holding the Badgers scoreless in a 52-48 win.
The No. 18 Bulldogs improved to 15-9 on the season and will face Minco in Minco at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a regional winner’s bracket contest. Elmore City falls to 9-10 on the season.
The game went back-and-forth in the first half with five lead changes and the game was tied on three different occasions. It was a half of mini runs as Stratford opened with four straight points on baskets by Walker Chandler and Cannan Weddle.
Elmore City responded with six straight points that included three from Conner Peltier. Stratford then scored seven straight, five by Chandler for an 11-8 lead at the end of the quarter.
Peltier hit a traditional three-point play that cut the lead to two, but a 3-pointer by Axel McKinney gave the Bulldogs their largest lead of the half at six points midway through the period.
Elmore City responded with an 11-3 run over the final half of the quarter for a one-point halftime lead, 24-23. Gunner Teakell, Caleby Lauderdale and Bruno Diaz each scored three points each in the run.
A 3-pointer by Noah Frazier to start the second half gave the Badgers their largest lead of the game, 27-23.
Stratford would hit three consecutive 3-pointers, one by McKinney and two by Hunter Morten to regain the lead and carried a 38-33 lead into the final eight minutes.
Five quick points by the Bulldogs to start the final frame gave them their largest lead of the game at 10 points, 43-33, at the six-minute mark. Elmore City would use a 15-3 run over the next five minutes to take a 48-47 lead. Frazier scored the first six points of the run but it was Diaz that hit three 3-pointers in the span of two minutes that gave the Badgers the lead with a minute remaining.
After a pair of free throws by Chandler gave the Bulldogs the lead back, Elmore City had to foul to stop the clock and get the ball back.
Chandler and Morton were able to hit the back end of three two-shot fouls in the final 30 seconds to seal the victory.
Chandler led all scorers with 18 points (one 3-pointer). Morton addd 10 (two 3-pointers), Nolan Hall 9 (one 3-pointer) and McKinney chipped in eight (two 3-pointers).
Diaz led the Badgers with 14 points (three 3-pointers). Frazier added 13 (one 3-pointer) and Teakell also hit double figures with 10.
