Stratford boys dunk Dibble in Class 2A

BRIDGE CREEK — The Stratford High School boys basketball team kept its season alive with a 55-36 win over Dibble Saturday at the Class 2A Regional Tournament hosted by Bridge Creek High School.
Stratford improved to 8-16 on the year and met No. 11 Hinton Monday night in another regional consolation contest. Dibble is done at 10-13. The Bulldogs edged the Demons 70-69 in overtime on Jan. 11 in a regular-season road game.
This time around, Stratford began to pull away in the second period.
Dibble led 15-12 after the first quarter but the Bulldogs used a 17-8 run in the second stanza to build a 29-23 lead by halftime. Stratford led 40-31 after three quarters and ended the game with a 15-5 volley.
Alex McKinney led the SHS charge with 13 points, while Sean Harian followed with 12. McKinney also had six rebounds and three assists, while Harian grabbed five rebounds.
Walker Chandler and Hunter Morton both just missed double figures with nine points apiece in the balanced SHS attack. Chandler knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and had five assists, while Mornton added four steals and six rebounds. David Arriaga followed with eight points.
Dibble got 12 points from Eli Rimer and 10 points from Dane Carmon. Conner Pickard hit two 3-point shots for his six points.
