STRATFORD — The Stratford Bulldogs won their third straight game Friday night at Blackburn field defeating Rush Springs on Senior Night 31-6.
The Bulldogs improved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in District A-4 play. Rush Springs fell to 2-7 and 2-4.
“It was a struggle at times tonight, but it was a good district win over a Rush Springs team that plays very hard,” Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn said.
“We have a team of great young men and they are led by an awesome group of seniors,” he continued. “I was really happy that our seniors could go out and get a good win on Senior Night, I’m very proud of them.”
Blackburn’s bunch can now focus on a giant Week 10 road matchup with No. 1 Rush Springs Friday night. The Blue Devils are 9-0 after whipping Elmore City-Pernell 51-0 last week.
“We have a huge game next week as we travel to top-ranked Ringling,” Blackburn said. “Playoff positioning is still very much up in the air as far as our district goes and with our district’s first-round opponents from District A-3. We are excited about the challenge this week.”
The Bulldog defense was stout all night against Rush Springs, pitching a shutout and holding the Redskins offense to just 66 total yards, 29 rushing on 25 carries and 37 passing on six completions.
Rush Springs’ defense scored their lone touchdown on a Lane Sharpe 50-yard interception return that cut the Stratford lead to 13-6 in the second quarter.
Nolan Hall scored on a 32-yard run early in the first quarter to grab the early lead for the Bulldogs.
Hunter Morton added a 60-yard touchdown run late in the quarter as Stratford opened up a 13-0 lead.
David Arriaga hit a pair of field goals late in the first half — including a 42-yarder and then a 29-yarder just before the break — for a 19-6 lead.
The Bulldogs scored touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters. Hall scored on a 7-yard run in the third quarter and Walker Chandler added an 11-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for the 31-6 lead and win.
Hall led the offense with 115 yards and touchdowns. Morton also went over 100 yards with 107 yards and a touchdown. Chandler finished with 29 yards.
David Arriaga led the defense with seven tackles and a sack. Morton had six tackles and a sack. Justin Arriaga also added six tackles and Josiah Stevens followed with five stops.
Note: Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
