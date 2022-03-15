STONEWALL — The Stratford Bulldogs broke open a tight game with a six-run outburst in the top of the fifth inning and turned back host Stonewall 13-6 last week at Gibson Field.
It was the season-opener for coach Jason Fulks’ team, while Stonewall has started the spring off at 2-3.
Stratford trailed 1-0 before pushing five runs across the plate in the top of the third inning.
The Longhorns answered with three runs in the bottom of the third to get within 5-4.
Both teams scored two runs in the fifth inning to make it 7-6 before the Bulldogs went on the fifth-inning rampage.
Stratford junior Jase Fulks led a 14-hit offense, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Walker Chandler finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored, while Josiah Stevens went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Cannan Weddle cracked a double and drove in two runs for the visitors.
Ryan Guffey led a nine-hit Stonewall attack, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored from the SHS leadoff spot.
Garrett Gambrel was next, finishing 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Teagus Pogue went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Angel Gutierrez smacked a double for the home team.
Stevens earned the mound win for the Bulldogs. He struck out six and walked four in 6.2 innings. Walker Chandler recorded the final out for Stratford.
Five different Stonewall pitchers combined for five strikeouts, seven walks and a hit batter.
No. 6 Dewar drops Allen
DEWAR — Class A No. 6 Dewar got a strong pitching performance from Thomas Brownfield in a 22-1 win over visiting Allen last week.
The Dragons are still unbeaten at 6-0 on the year, while Allen starts the season off at 1-2.
Allen was at the Caddo Festival on Monday and is scheduled to host Stuart at noon today.
Dewar erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back.
Brownfield struck out 11, walked one and allowed just two hits and no earned run in five stellar innings.
Marshal Been led a 12-hit Dewar attack, going 3-for-3 with a triple, a walk, three RBIs and four runs scored. Brownfield helped his own cause by finishing 2-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored.
Jaden Maxwell was next for the Dragons. He went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Garret Loyd ended up 1-fro-2 with a pair of walks and three RBIs.
Allen’s two hits came from Bodee Garrett and Emmitt Koonce.
Four Allen hurlers combined for 14 walks, two strikeouts and a hit batter. The Mustangs were also charged with six errors in the four-inning affair.
Tupelo Tigers hold off Hugo
TUPELO — The Class B No. 3 Tupelo Tigers held off a late Hugo rally and edged the Buffaloes 4-3 last weekend.
Tupelo is off to a 2-0 start, while Class 3A Hugo now stands at 5-2 on the season.
Tupelo scored single runs in the bottom of the first and second innings to take an early 2-0 lead.
After Hugo scored once in the top of the fourth, the Tigers pushed across two more runs in the bottom of the field to build a 5-1 advantage.
But Hugo closed the game with single runs in the top of the sixth and seventh innings before the Tigers finally closed the door.
In the top of the sixth, Kolby Worthy stole home to get the Buffaloes within 4-2.
Camden Holt then led off the top of the seventh with a solo home run to trim the Hugo deficit to 4-3.
Tupelo hurler Cody Airington recorded a pair of strikeouts sandwiched around a walk before catcher Harley Davidson thew out HHS base runner Ashton Barnett who was trying to steal second to end the game.
Airington pitched the complete game for the Tigers. He struck out 12, walked just the lone batter in the seventh and allowed just two runs in the strong seven innings of work.
Aiden Parish was the losing pitcher for Hugo. He struck out six, walked six and allowed four earned runs in 4.1 innings.
Cash Wafford and Davin Weller both hit doubles in Tupelo’s four-hit offense. Peyton Bills and Taecyn Meek had Tupelo’s other hits. Weller, Wafford, Brody McCollum and Meek all drove in runs for the Tigers.
Holt hit a pair of solo home runs and went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Buffaloes.
