Strange times for the ECU Tigers

It was a strange athletic year for just about every team in America from March of 2020 through the first half of 2021.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.
It certainly was no different for the 2020 East Central University football team.
The Tigers didn’t play a down of football in the fall of 2020 like originally planned. Instead, they participated in a scrimmage and played two real games during an abbreviated spring season and were finished again.
It was insane.
“It was crazy for sure,” said ECU head coach Al Johnson. “But one thing about it. Our team continued to work and improve in the face of all challenges.”
It was memorable. It was crazy. It had ups. It had downs. It was different.
Strange times.
The Ada News talked with Johnson and got his thoughts of the unique 2020 ECU football season and will now share them with you in this special keepsake edition. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed putting it together.
