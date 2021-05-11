Ead Simon walked out of the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Saturday evening after coaching the final game of his illustrious 28-year career as a high school baseball coach.
His top-ranked Roff club had just walloped No. 2 Red Oak 12-2 to capture the 2021 Class B State championship and cap off an incredible unbeaten spring season at 33-0.
Simon was recently hired as the new superintendent at Roff, replacing Scott Morgan who went home to take the same job at Latta. And boy did school officials and parents keep that a good secret. This sportswriter had heard rumblings about Simon throwing his hat into the superintendent ring, but I guess I thought Simon would just coach forever and somehow try to maintain both jobs.
But I digress.
The Tigers won 59 straight games and a pair of state championships during his final school year at the helm of the RHS baseball program.
To say he went out with a bang would be an understatement. Simon left clearly on top of the high school baseball world.
“It just doesn’t get any better than this. I don’t know how you could write a script any better,” Simon said during Saturday’s postgame celebration.
You couldn’t.
The baseball gods certainly have shined brightly on Simon and his teams over the last two-plus decades. Simon has been coaching for 23 seasons total, the first five at Allen High School.
A little birdie told me — ok it was his wife, Lana, his rock all these years — that Simon knew he wanted to be a baseball coach since he was a feisty 15-year-old. Turned out to be a great decision, even back then.
Counting fall and spring, Simon has coached a total of 41 seasons. His teams have made 36 state tournament appearances.
Let that sink in. Only five of his teams failed to make it out of a regional tournament.
Incredible.
He ran out of fingers for state championship rings on Saturday. It was the 11th state title of his career. He also had seven runner-up finishes and 10 appearances in the state semifinals.
Also incredible.
Simon’s final record as a head coach ended up at 1,120 victories and 300 losses.
Incredible indeed.
Even though we’ve butted heads a few times – hey we can both be stubborn — I’m super proud to have been a small part of Simon’s baseball journey. It’s was, well an incredible ride. I’m also proud to call Simon and his wife Lana friends.
If Ead Simon is only half as successful as an administrator as he was as a high school baseball coach, Roff School will be in good hands. And there’s no reason to think he won’t be just as incredible in his new role.
