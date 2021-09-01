STONEWALL — Freshman Jakobi Worcester hit a walk-off, RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Stonewall a thrilling 5-4 win over Vanoss Monday at the Stonewall Festival.
Later in the evening, Stonewall trounced Sasakwa 13-3 and in the other festival contest, Vanoss shut out the Lady Vikings 14-0.
Game 1
Stonewall 5, Vanoss 4
Talisa Parnell got the seventh inning started with a leadoff double. She advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Kaylee Ford and raced home on Worcester’s clutch hit.
Vanoss had trailed 4-1 before scoring three times in the top of the seventh inning. The Lady Wolves started the uprising with four consecutive hits — a single by Maddi Dansby, a double by Riley Reed, a run-scoring infield hit by Cadence Cross and an RBI single by Madi Faust.
Cross scored on a bunt to third base by Shyla Lewis that knotted the score at 4-4.
The Lady Longhorns piled up 10 hits in the contest. Worcester and Faith Ross both went 2-for-4 for Stonewall, while Aaliyah Reeves and Tatum Brady each finished 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Ford drove in two runs for the home team, while Lilly Wyche walked twice and scored a run.
Dansby paced a six-hit VHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Brinn Brassfield also hit a double, while Faust finished 1-for-1.
Parnell was the winning hurler for the home team. She struck out 10, walked one and allowed just two earned runs in the stellar complete-game outing.
Brassfield absorbed the loss. She struck out six, walked five and allowed four runs in 6.1 innings.
Game 3
Stonewall 13, Sasakwa 3
The Lady Vikings were clinging to a 3-2 lead before Stonewall erupted for 11 runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Stonewall was able to take advantage of six errors, nine walks and a hit batter.
Lilly Wyche was the winning pitcher for the Lady Longhorns. She struck out eight, walked two and allowed just two earned runs in the four-inning affair.
Faith Ross led Stonewall at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Talise Parnell went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Tatum Brady ended up 2-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Lyndi Humphers went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Kaylee Ford walked three times and scored twice, while Whyche drew two walks and scored a pair of runs.
Game 2
Vanoss 13, Sasakwa 0
Jacee Underwood dominated the Sasakwa lineup from the circle. She struck out 10, walked one and allowed just two hits in the complete-game shutout.
The Lady Wolves led 3-0 early before pushing across seven runs in the top of the third inning to take control.
Vanoss collected 14 hits in the contest, including two apiece from its top four batters in the lineup.
Underwood helped her own cause by going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Brinn Brassfield finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Eryn Khoury went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored and Maddi Dansby finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Trinity Belcher went 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run, while Hailee Brown finished 1-for-1 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored. Cadence Cross ended up 1-for-1 with two RBIs and also scored twice for Vanoss.
