STONEWALL — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns and Vanoss Lady Wolves each won a pair of games Thursday at the Stonewall Festival.
Stonewall defeated Sasakwa 9-1 and blanked Paoli 15-0, while Vanoss drilled Sasakwa 13-4 and blanked Paoli 14-0.
Earlier in the day, the Lady Wolves dropped an 8-3 road game to host Caddo.
Stonewall 9, Sasakwa 1
The Lady Longhorns led just 4-1 until scoring five times in the bottom of the sixth to pull away and end the game via run-rule.
Stonewall compiled 13 hits including five players with two hits apiece.
Faith Ross finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored; Kaylee Fort went 2-for4-4 with a run scored; Meghan Sliger went 2-for-4 with a run scored; Lyndi Humphers went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored and Brittney Littlefield finished 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored.
Lumbert earned the pitching win. She struck out five, walked three and allowed one earned run.
Stonewall 15, Paoli 0
Stonewall pitcher Kayle Ford struck out five, walked one and didn’t allow a hit in three innings.
Hannah Christian, Lyndi Humphers, Sierra Lumbert, Charisma Newton and Meghan Sliger all clubbed doubles in a 12-hit SHS attack.
Sliger finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored to lead the way for the home team. Lumbert went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored, while Tatam Brady finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Christian and Josilyn Eddy both went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Humphers finished 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Vanoss 13, Sasakwa 4
The Lady Wolves broke open the game with seven runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Brinn Brassfield went 2-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored in a 13-hit VHS offense. Jaycee Underwood finished 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored, while Abbi Snow went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Lizzy Simpson finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Eryn Khoury went 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.
Maddie Dansby went 1-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the Vanoss lineup.
Brinn Brassfield picked up the win in the circle. She struck out seven, walked three and allowed four earned runs in four innings.
Vanoss 14, Paoli 0
VHS pitcher Jaycee Underwood struck out six, walked none and allowed just one hit in three shutout innings.
Riley Reed and Maggie Stone belted home runs for Vanoss.
Maddie Dansby paced the Vanoss offense, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Emily Wilson finished 1-for-1 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored, while Brinn Brassfield went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Reed’s round-tripper was an inside-the-park home run that scored three runs in a 10-run VHS first-inning outburst. Stone’s home run led off the second inning for Vanoss.
Caddo 8, Vanoss 3
The Lady Wolves had plenty of opportunities to score runs, but couldn’t cash in. Vanoss stranded 16 base runners in the contest.
Vanoss finished with 10 hits, all singles.
Abbi Snow paced the VHS offense, going 3-for-4 with a run scored. Riley Reed went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Brinn Brassfield also had a pair of hits for the locals.
Kadey McKay led an 11-hit Caddo offense, finishing 3-for-4, while Karlee Robison went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Emily Robinson went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored from Caddo’s leadoff spot.
Wilson overcame some wildness to earn the pitching win for the Lady Bruins. She struck out four, walked eight, hit a batter and allowed just two earned runs in 5.2 innings of work.
Riley Reed struck out four, walked two and allowed three earned runs in six innings. Vanoss was charged with three errors in the game.
Latta runs away from Okemah
The Latta Lady Panthers got dazzling pitching from starter Jade Sanders and reliever Laraby Jennings in a 16-0 win over Okemah at home Wednesday evening in a District 2A-7 makeup game.
Latta improved to 24-3 overall and 12-0 in the district, while Okemah slumped to 5-20 and 2-8.
Jaylee Willis led the Latta offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Brooklyn Ryan went 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Brylee Russell walked twice and scored three times. Hailey Baber went 1-for-2 with three RBIs, and Taryn Batterton finished 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Sanders belted a solo home run for Latta.
Latta was able to take advantage of eight walks and three Okemah errors.
Byng sweeps by Chickasha
BYNG — The Byng Lady Pirates scored 29 runs on 28 hits and rolled to a sweep of Chickasha at home Thursday night.
Byng won the District 4A-2 opener 16-5 and won Game 2 13-3.
Game 1
Byng 16, Chickasha 5
Five Byng players had two hits apiece in a 13-hit Byng barrage.
Jolee Williams went 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored; Kennedy Large went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored; Trenity Miller finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored; Britney Brooks-Teel went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored; and Alexa Thompson finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Hannah Boyd finished 1-for-3 with a double and four RBIs and Alona Cooper went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. McKinley Feazle also cracked a double for the home team.
Leighanne Eaton had the hot bat for Chickasha. She finished 3-for-3 with three doubles, three RBIs and a run scored.
Feazle pitched four solid innings to earn the mound win. She struck out five, walked one and allowed no earned runs.
Game 2
Byng 13, Chickasha 3
Byng scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back.
Sophomore Joelee Williams and senior McKinley Feazle paced a 15-hit Byng offensive attack. Willaims went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored and Feazle finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the BHS lineup.
Kennedy Large went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Trenity Miller went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Alexa Thompson also had two hits and scored two runs, while Karissa Shico went 1-for-1 with two runs scored and a walk. Britney Brooks-Teel added a double and two RBIs to the BHS offense.
Byng is now 9-14 overall and 4-6 in the district, while the Fightin’ Chicks fell to 10-7 and 4-4.
