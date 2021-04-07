VANOSS — The Stonewall Longhorns broke a 3-3 tie by scoring six runs in the top of the third inning en route to a 13-3 road victory over local foe Vanoss Monday night.
The Longhorns improved to 6-7 on the year, while Vanoss fell to 6-4.
Stonewall would outscore Vanoss 10-0 over the last three innings to end the game via the run-rule.
Jacob Christian led the SHS offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Clayton Findley went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. No other SHS player had more than one hit.
Spencer Gatewood went 1-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and Mateo Gutierrez went 1-for-1 with three walks, two RBIs and two runs scored. Richard Blue, Cody Wallace and Landyn Smith all had RBIs for the Longhorns.
The Wolves managed just two hits in the contest — singles by Racen Reed and Erik Hatton.
Kason Barnett was the winning pitcher for Stonewall. He struck out three, walked none and allowed just two hits in 3.2 scoreless innings of relief. Riley Vazquez absorbed the loss for Vanoss. He struck out three and walked three in 4.2 innings.
The Wolves are at Coleman Thursday and Stonewall is off to the Dewar Festival on Friday.
Stratford splits with host Preston
PRESTON — The Stratford Bulldogs held off a late Preston rally and clipped the Pirates 5-4 in Game 1 of a District 2A-6 doubleheader Monday night.
Preston won Game 2 by a count of 13-9 to earn the split.
The Bulldogs are now 5-8 overall and 1-5 in district play, while Preston sits at 13-4 and 7-3.
Game 1
Stratford 5, Preston 4
Preston scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to get close before Stratford reliever Josiah Stevens struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save. Brisyn Markovich was the winner for the Bulldogs. He struck out two, overcame seven walks and allowed just two earned runs in 6.2 innings.
Cannan Weddle and Levi Kinsworthy both had two of five Stratford hits in the contest. Weddle finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored while Kinsworthy went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Jase Fulks had Stratford’s only other hit and ended up 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI. Markovich walked and scored twice from his leadoff spot.
Game 2
Preston 13, Stratford 9
Preston was able to complete a seventh-inning rally in this contest.
The Bulldogs led 9-8 after six innings before the Pirates pushed across five runs in the top of the seventh to swipe the victory.
Stratford had scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game at 8-8 and pushed across another run in the sixth — on a sacrifice fly by Creed Chamberlain — to take a slim 9-8 lead.
Coach Jason Fulks’ team out-hit Preston 16-7.
Jase Fulks led the SHS offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. David Arriaga went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Brisyn Markovich went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, while Levi Kinsworthy finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Creed Chamberlain went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Braylin Kings finished 2-for-4 and scored a run.
Devon Aguilera finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored three runs for Preston. David Cleland went 1-for-2 with two walks, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the PHS lineup, while Lance Porter finished 1-for-4 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Shaw earned the mound win for Preston. He struck out 10 and walked one in 6.2 innings. Josiah Stevens absorbed the loss for Stratford.
Byng pulls away from Pauls Valley
BYNG — Byng pitchers Bill McCarter and JT Gray allowed just two hits in the Pirates’ 11-2 win over Pauls Valley Monday night at Stokes Field.
Byng improved to 15-2 overall and 7-0 in District 4A-3 play, while Pauls Valley slipped to 3-11 and 2-7.
The Pirates exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the second inning to break a 2-2 tie.
Parker Presley led a 12-hit Byng offense, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Leadoff hitter Cole Tracy went 2-for-3 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored, while Reid Johnson finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Bill McCarter went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Riley McCage ended up 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Carson Capps and Caden Azlin were also credited with RBIs for Byng.
Jared Turner and Mason Smith had Pauls Valley’s only hits. Turner went 1-for-2 with a walk and Smith went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
McCarter was the winning pitcher for Byng. He struck out nine, walked seven and allowed just one hit and two earned runs in 3.2 innings.
Nick Holloway was he losing hurler for the Panthers.
The two teams met again Tuesday night in Pauls Valley. Byng welcomes Del City to Stokes Field at 5 p.m. Friday.
Varnum hurler shuts
down Tupelo team
TUPELO — Varnum ace Baylen White was dominant on the mound in an 11-0 win over host Tupelo on Monday.
The Tigers, ranked No. 5 in Class B, have now lost three of their past four games and fell to 8-5 on the spring. The Whippets, No. 3 in Class B, improved to 15-1 with their 10th consecutive victory.
“We played poorly again,” said Tupelo head coach Clay Weller whose team made four errors. “It should have been about 5-0 but we failed to make a couple of plays that lead to extra outs for them. Varnum has a good club and threw a good arm at us.”
White struck out 13, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just one hit in six excellent innings. Tupelo’s lone hit was a third-inning single by Colton Bourland.
Varnum collected 10 hits, led by White who finished 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, five RBIs and two runs scored. Chubbs Biffle went 2-for-3 with a home run a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Martell Davis finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored from the VHS leadoff spot.
Lance Nutt also had two hits and walked once and scored a run for the Whippets.
Tupelo hosted Class B No. 7 New Lima Tuesday and invites Mill Creek to town on Friday.
Latta walks past Okemah
OKEMAH — Latta took advantage of 13 walks and four hit batters from Okemah pitchers to seize an 18-3 district road win Monday night.
Latta improved to 14-3 on the year and 7-0 in District 2A-6 play, while Okemah dropped to 1-6 overall and in the district.
The two teams played again Tuesday night in Latta. The Panthers head to the 2021 Coal Mining Classic in Hartshorne on Thursday where they’ll face Valliant at 6:15 p.m. in a first-round matchup.
Latta managed just five hits in the contest, including a triple by Tucker Abney who finished 1-for-1 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Holden Lee finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored, while Cooper Hamilton was 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Kale Williams finished 1-fo-r1 with three walks, three RBIs and a run scored, while Jose Morales went 1-for-1 with an RBI.
Hunter Price was the winning pitcher for Latta. He struck out two, walked five, scattered four hits and didn’t allow an earned run in 2.2. innings. Nik Schroeder struck out the last Okemah batter with the bases loaded to end the game.
