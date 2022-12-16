Stonewall socks Wapanucka in home game

STONEWALL — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns ran away from Wapanucka in the first quarter and never looked back in a 56-19 victory Tuesday night inside the Murphy-Roberts gymnasium.
Stonewall improved to 5-6 on the year, while Wapanucka left town 6-5.
Stonewall travels to Latta tonight.
The Lady Longhorns raced to a 19-3 first-quarter lead against Wapanucka and pushed their advantage to 33-11 by halftime. Stonewall then buried the Lady Indians with an 18-1 surge in the third period.
“I thought we did a really good job defensively, especially coming out of halftime. I was proud of the girls effort,” said Stonewall head coach Dillon Monday.
Jakobi Worcester and Faith Ross led the SHS offense with 15 apiece. They both hit one 3-pointer.
Lilly Wyche also reached double digits with 12 points for the home team.
Kila Clonts led Wapanucka with eight points.
Host Caney clips Lady Tigers
CANEY — The Caney Lady Cougars buried seven 3-pointers on the way to a 54-28 win over Tupelo at home Tuesday night.
Caney improved to 9-4 on the year, while Tupelo slipped to 4-9.
The Lady Tigers will try to rebound at Sasakwa tonight.
Caney led 15-5 after the first quarter and 30-12 at halftime.
Kylee Watson led Tupelo with 13 points, including a 3-point basket. Vanessa Gutierrez was next with four points.
Hunter Alford led the Caney attack with 14 points. Olivia Brown just missed double figures with nine points and Kenlea Vernon and Emma Hardison both followed with seven points each for the home team.
Vernon, Alford and Shalyn Hughes all hit two 3-pointers apiece for the Lady Cougars.
