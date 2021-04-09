VANOSS — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns limited Asher to a single run in the top of the sixth inning despite making five errors in the contest and defeated the Lady Indians 5-1 Thursday afternoon in the first round of the 2021 Vanoss Slow-Pitch Tournament.
Stonewall improved to 11-14 on the season and was scheduled to meet Tushka later Thursday in a winner’s bracket contest. Tushka was 13-8 and ranked No. 14 in Class 3A entering that contest.
Asher, ranked No. 7 in Class A, fell into the loser’s bracket at 11-8.
Stonewall scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second to grab an early lead.
That inning started off with Brittney Littlefield reached on an error, Jaime Pool hitting a double and Sierra Lumbert walking to load the bases, all with no outs.
Aaliyah Reeves followed with a run-scoring hit and Faith Ross hit a sacrifice fly to put Stonewall on top 2-0.
The Lady Longhorns scored their final three runs in the fourth inning.
Kaylee Ford and Littlefield hit back-to-back triples to lead off the frame and put Stonewall ahead 3-0.
Littlefield raced home on a run-scoring single and Ross later hit an RBI double that boosted the Stonewall advantage to 5-0.
Asher spoiled the shutout in the top of the sixth when Alexis Johnston led off with a base hit. The Lady Indians then used a one-out walk by Kathryn Dixson and a pair of two-out free passes to Kayla Easter and Magi Melton that forced in a run.
Asher squandered many scoring opportunities. Coach Tari Dubler’s club stranded 11 total base runners. Asher began the fifth inning with back-to-back base hits from Kayla Easter and Melton before Abby Easter reached on an error that loaded the bases. But Asher didn’t get a run across.
Pool was the only player in the contest with more than one hit, leading Stonewall by going 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Ross finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Reeves went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Littlefield ended up 1-for4-2 with an RBI and two runs scored for Stonewall, while Ford finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Sierra Lumbert also had a hit, walked and scored a run for the winners.
Francis, Dixson, Kayla Easter, Melton and Abby Easter all had one hit apiece for Asher.
