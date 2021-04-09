VANOSS — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns limited Asher to a single run in the top of the sixth inning despite making five errors in the contest and defeated the Lady Indians 5-1 Thursday afternoon in the first round of the 2021 Vanoss Slow-Pitch Tournament.

Stonewall improved to 11-14 on the season and was scheduled to meet Tushka later Thursday in a winner’s bracket contest. Tushka was 13-8 and ranked No. 14 in Class 3A entering that contest.

Asher, ranked No. 7 in Class A, fell into the loser’s bracket at 11-8.

Stonewall scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second to grab an early lead.

That inning started off with Brittney Littlefield reached on an error, Jaime Pool hitting a double and Sierra Lumbert walking to load the bases, all with no outs.

Aaliyah Reeves followed with a run-scoring hit and Faith Ross hit a sacrifice fly to put Stonewall on top 2-0.

The Lady Longhorns scored their final three runs in the fourth inning.

Kaylee Ford and Littlefield hit back-to-back triples to lead off the frame and put Stonewall ahead 3-0.

Littlefield raced home on a run-scoring single and Ross later hit an RBI double that boosted the Stonewall advantage to 5-0.

Asher spoiled the shutout in the top of the sixth when Alexis Johnston led off with a base hit. The Lady Indians then used a one-out walk by Kathryn Dixson and a pair of two-out free passes to Kayla Easter and Magi Melton that forced in a run.

Asher squandered many scoring opportunities. Coach Tari Dubler’s club stranded 11 total base runners. Asher began the fifth inning with back-to-back base hits from Kayla Easter and Melton before Abby Easter reached on an error that loaded the bases. But Asher didn’t get a run across.

Pool was the only player in the contest with more than one hit, leading Stonewall by going 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Ross finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Reeves went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Littlefield ended up 1-for4-2 with an RBI and two runs scored for Stonewall, while Ford finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Sierra Lumbert also had a hit, walked and scored a run for the winners.

Francis, Dixson, Kayla Easter, Melton and Abby Easter all had one hit apiece for Asher. 

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

