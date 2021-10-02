Stonewall shuts out Olive in Red Oak regional

RED OAK — Two Stonewall pitchers combined for a one-hit, shutout in the Lady Longhorns 8-0 win over Olive in the first round of a Class A Regional Tournament Thursday at Red Oak.
The Lady Longhorns went back to Red Oak on Friday to try and complete the regional, weather permitting.
No. 16 Stonewall improved to 22-9 on the year, while Olive dipped to 20-8.
Freshman Talise Parnell started the game in the circle for Stonewall. She struck out eight, walked three and didn’t allow a hit in four innings. Lilly Wyche tossed the final two frames and struck out two, walked none and allowed just one Olive hit.
Junior Kaylee Ford led Stonewall at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Parnell helped her cause by finishing 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Jakobi Worcester went 2-for-4.
Brittney Littlefield finished 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, while Tatum Brady went 1-for-2 and scored a run.
