STONEWALL — Stonewall senior hurler Tyler Larsh kept a potent Byng offense in check and the Longhorns stunned the Pirates 2-0 in a Monday night home game.
Coach Dillon Monday’s crew improved to 3-1 on the year, while Byng dropped to 3-3.
The Longhorns were set to host Wapanucka on Tuesday and Byng traveled to Calera.
Both local teams are part of the field at the 2023 Tupelo Baseball Tournament which begins Thursday when Stonewall faces Silo at noon in a first-round contest. Byng meets Moss at 2:15 p.m.
Stonewall 2, Byng 0
Larsh struck out two, walked two and scattered four Byng hits in a tremendous complete-game outing.
Stonewall scored the only two runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning.
Mika Matt led off with a walk and put pressure on the BHS defense by stealing second and racing to third on a wild pitch.
Taegus Pogue then raced toward first base on a dropped third strike and Matt scored on the play to put Stonewall ahead 1-0.
Kaden Romines followed with a base hit and moved to second on a passed ball. Laden Bailey followed with a walk. Senior Garrett Gambrell then delivered a clutch run-scoring single that gave the hosts a 2-0 edge.
Byng threatened in the top of the seventh inning after Cooper McCage was hit by a pitch and Mason Carter followed with a two-out double. But those two runners were stranded to end the game.
Ryan Shelton and Bo Boatwright had the other two Byng hits in the game.
Kendon Wood suffered the hard-luck pitching loss for the Pirates. He struck out four, walked two, and allowed just one hit and two earned runs in 2.1 innings. Preston Welched tossed the final 3.2 shutout innings for Byng. He struck out five, walked three and allowed just two SHS hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.