Stonewall sharpshooter nabs Freshman of the Year honor

STONEWALL — It took all of two games for Stonewall freshman Mika Matt to get the attention of his opponents.
Matt sank seven 3-pointers and erupted for a game-high 25 points in a season-opening 55-48 win over Earlsboro and then hit seven more triples for all 21 of his points in a setback to a high-powered Stuart ballclub.
During his first three varsity contests, he totaled 18 3-pointers.
Although he calmed down after that, thanks in part to Stonewall foes gearing their defense to stop his 3-point barrage, Matt still did enough during the season to be named the 2022 Ada News All-Area Boys Basketball Freshman of the Year.
“I’ll say this, he started out hot and got on a lot of peoples scouting report,” Stonewall head coach Wes Moreland told The Ada News. “Teams definitely stepped up their defense on him.”
Matt ended up averaging eight points per game but still had many double-digit outings. He started every game for the Longhorns.
“He can definitely shoot the ball. I look forward to seeing how he progresses from his freshman year to his sophomore year,” Moreland said.
