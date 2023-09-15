MILL CREEK — The Stonewall Longhorns needed three runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past host Mill Creek 7-6 in a Tuesday night road game.
Stonewall, ranked No. 19 in Class A, improved to 14-8 on the year while the Class B No. 11 Bullfrogs dropped to 13-6.
The Longhorns are competing in the Ripley Tournament this weekend.
Stonewall 7, Mill Creek 6
Mill Creek gave Stonewall a little help to start the seventh-inning uprising.
Laden Bailey reached on an error and Jamison Carrington was hit by a pitch to get the rally started. A balk moved the runners to second and third.
Garrett Gambrell followed with an RBI single that got Stonewall within 6-5. Carrington raced home when Kaden Romines grounded out to shortstop and tied the game at 6-6.
With two outs, Gambrell stole third and scored what turned out to be the game-winning run on an error during the same play.
Mika Matt had a big day at the plate for the Longhorns. He finished 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored and also stole two bases from the top of the SHS lineup. Five other Stonewall players had one hit apiece. Romines finished 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored; Gambrell ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored and Carrington finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Landon Gutierrez had a hit and drove in a run for the visitors.
Sam Harcrow paced Mill Creek at the plate. He finished 3-for-4 with a run scored. Brandon Fischer cracked a double, walked and scored a run for the Bullfrogs and Mason Worcester finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
Timely hit never arrives for Tupelo
TUPELO — The Tupelo Tigers couldn’t get enough timely hits and committed five errors in a 5-2 loss to Tushka at home Tuesday night.
The Tigers, ranked No. 3 in Class B, fell to 12-7 on the year while Tushka — No. 8 in Class A — left town at 14-5. Tupelo has now lost four straight games.
“Losing sucks but it was a fun game. It was a playoff-like atmosphere,” said Tupelo head coach Clay Weller. “Tushka is a good ball club.”
The Tigers are competing in the Rattan Fall Classic this weekend.
Tushka 5, Tupelo 2
The Tigers managed just five total hits in the contest and stranded 11 base runners.
“We’re getting runners on, we just can not get a timely hit at all right now,” Weller said.
Cash Wafford led Tupelo at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Payton Bills went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI and Davin Weller also finished 1-for-2 and drove in a run. Aiden Walkup had the other THS hit.
Tupelo pitchers Brody McCollum and Joseph Daniel combined for seven walks, and two hit batters and gave up four earned runs in seven combined innings.
Pete Goodson was the winning pitcher for Tushka. He struck out six, walked three and didn’t allow an earned run in 5.2 innings of work.
Kasen Hull and Austin Lewis had two hits apiece for the visitors and DJ Alberda slapped a double.
