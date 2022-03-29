When you’ve been doing what I do for a living as long as I’ve done it, it’s hard to come up with a new first.
However, that happened during Saturday’s Beast of the East Tournament hosted by Stonewall High School.
I camped out on the left side of the light post that sits in left-center field and watched the Latta Lady Panthers battle Washington in an epic winner’s bracket showdown. It was the first time I’d ever watched a softball game from that point of view.
And it was pretty stinkin’ awesome.
The game figured to be a home run derby and it did not disappoint. Washington clubbed six homers and Latta sent four balls over the short wall on the top field in Stonewall.
Washington’s Maggie Place directly over my head — thank goodness it was high enough to safely soar above me — and that was a very cool perspective.
I had requested a home run ball hit my way from Latta slugger Triniti Cotanny before the game and she tried to deliver during her first at-bat. But her blast went over the wall in dead center field. It was a good attempt nonetheless.
Stonewall is one of the few parks in the regional fans can line up around the outfield fence and take in a game. I had a lot of fun.
Some of the highlights included:
• It was really neat to see Latta rover Jaylee Willis nearly make a diving catch — the ball was in her glove for a few minutes before falling out — from only a few feet away. Willis also showed just a glimpse of her dance skills from time to time.
• It was also fun to listen to her and left fielder Taryn Batterton’s chatter. At one point Batterton told Willis she wouldn’t believe what random song was stuck in her head but the third out of that particular inning was made before she could reveal it.
• I had a great view of a ball smacked by Latta’s Mallory Glenn to left field. Washington’s Mikinzy Bost nearly made a great defensive play on the ball but she couldn’t quite come up with the catch as it went over the fence for a Glenn home run.
Stonewall athletic director Brian Davis — who coached many softball games on that field — said there had been talks in the past about putting up a wall around the outfield like most high school ballparks have but those discussions ended with leaving the short, chain link fence exactly how it is.
During the always-tough Beast of the East Tournament, Current SHS softball coach Shana Davidson said many fans like to sit in center field and right-center field so they can watch the action on the bottom field and the top field at the same time.
It’s a unique experience that fans really seem to enjoy. They were lined up nearly from foul pole to foul pole during the Latta-Washington slugfest that the Lady Warriors ended up winning on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
This sportswriter hopes they leave it like that for good.
