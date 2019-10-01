Stonewall pops Preston to advance

STONEWALL – Jarred Vaughn and Kason Barnett collected two hits apiece while Ian Heath doubled and drove home four runs in a 1-for-3 outing, and the 15th-ranked Stonewall Longhorns defeated Preston 11-2 in a Class A District if-necessary game Friday to earn the championship.
The win came after Stonewall dropped an 8-3 decision to Preston earlier in the day.
Game 2
Stonewall 11, Preston 2
Kason Barnett pitched a three-hitter as he struck out three and walked only two. Only one of the two Preston runs was earned.
Vaughn finished 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored, and Barnett ended up 2-for-4 with a run scored. Kaden Turpin also knocked in a pair of runs for the Longhorns, and Okie Keeling picked up one RBI.
Cameron Christian (1-for-1 with three runs scored and two walks) and Ty Humphers (1-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk) helped out the Stonewall offense, which produced 10 hits.
The Longhorns got things rolling with a three-run first inning and later put the game away with a six-run sixth.
Game 1
Preston 8, Stonewall 3
Each team managed just four hits and each committed four errors.
Ty Humphers suffered the loss. All five runs scored while he was on the mound were unearned. He allowed two hits and two walks while recording a pair of strikeouts.
Ian Heath had half of the Longhorn hits. He finished 2-for-4 with a double. Humphers ended up 1-for-2 with a run scored and two walks, and Jarred Vaughn also drove two runs.
Stonewall advances to regional play with a 10-15 record, while Preston is done at 18-8.
