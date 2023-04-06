STONEWALL — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns picked up victories over Stratford and Vanoss Tuesday night at their own festival.
Coach Shanna Sanders’ club first knocked off Stratford 15-7 before defeating the Lady Wolves 14-6. In the other game, Stratford blanked Vanoss 3-0.
Stonewall is now 4-10, Stratford — ranked No. 15 in Class 3A — sits at 13-5 and Vanoss, No. 14 in Class 2A, dropped to 12-10.
“It was two good wins. Everyone contributed in one way or another and we put two really good games together,” Sanders said.
Stonewall and the host Lady Wolves will compete in the Vanoss Festival today and Friday. The Lady Longhorns face Healdton at 2:15 and Ada at 3:30 p.m. today, while Vanoss takes on Varnum at 10:30 a.m. and Asher at 4:45 p.m.
Stratford is at Elmore City today and at North Rock Creek on Friday.
Stonewall 15, Stratford 7
With the game tied at 3-3, junior Kayden Alford belted a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning to put Stonewall on top for good.
Stratford climbed to within 7-6 heading into the bottom of the fifth before Stonewall got some breathing room with a five-run volley in that frame.
Stonewall piled up 14 hits in the game, led by Alford who finished 2-for-4 with a walk, five RBIs and two runs scored. Faith Ross went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Hannah Christian ended up 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Lilly Wyche also had two hits for the Lady Longhorns and scored a pair of runs, while Kadyn Sutton went 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored. Leadoff hitter Landree Dye went finished 1-for-2 with three walks, an RBI and three runs scored.
The Lady Bulldogs collected 12 hits with Kennedy Layton going 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored to pace Stratford at the plate. Haylee Dickerson clubbed two doubles and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Ryleigh Ardery finished 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Trinity Bess ended 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and a run scored. Launa Raymo finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Stonewall 14, Vanoss 6
Stonewall again gained an early upper hand by racing out to leads of 7-0 and 12-2.
The Lady Longhorns finished with 11 hits, led by Jakobi Worcester that turned in a 2-for-4 outing that included a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Lilly Wyche went 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Kayden Alford finished 1-for-2 with two walks, a double, an RBI and a run scored for the home team, while Kadyn Sutton went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored. Lexi Estep cracked a double, walked and scored a run for Stonewall.
Vanoss piled up 12 hits in the contest but couldn’t overcome five errors.
Zoe Cagle, Madi Faust and Eryn Khoury led the way for the Lady Wolves with two hits apiece. Cagle and Faust both finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and Khoury went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Jacee Underwood cranked a two-run homer for the first two VHS runs of the contest.
Stratford 3, Vanoss 0
The game was scoreless through four complete innings before Stratford finally broke the ice when Launa Raymo raced home on a groundout to third by Trinity Bess to make it 1-0.
The Lady Bulldogs added a pair of runs in the top of the sixth. Liberty Fires belted a one-out triple and scored on a base hit from Ryleigh Ardery. Raymo later delivered a two-out, RBI double that put Stratford ahead 3-0.
Stratford finished with nine hits in the contest, led by Raymo and Ardery with two hits apiece. Raymo finished 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Ardery went 2-for-3.
Haylee Dickerson slapped a double for the Lady Bulldogs.
The VHS offense struggled throughout the contest, producing just five hits. Abby Ortega finished 2-for-3 with a double and Jacee Underwood also had two hits for the Lady Wolves.
