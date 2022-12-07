STRATFORD — The Stonewall Longhorns found themselves down by double digits against the host Stratford Bulldogs during their first-round matchup Monday night at the Pontotoc Conference Tournament.
But they certainly weren’t out.
Coach Wes Moreland’s club limited Stratford to just four points in the fourth quarter and rallied past the Bulldogs for a tense 57-53 win.
The Longhorns improved to 5-4 on the year and advanced to a semifinal contest versus No. 1 seed Roff at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The Tigers pummeled Calvin 78-25 in another first-round contest on Monday.
Stratford, now 2-1, will face Calvin at 5:30 p.m. Friday in consolation play.
In girls action on Monday, the Roff Lady Tigers stayed within striking distance of Class B No. 10 Calvin for a half before the Lady Bulldogs finally pulled away for a 40-19 victory. The Lady Bulldogs improved to 5-2 and will square off against the Allen-Tupelo winner in a semifinal contest set for 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Lady Tigers fell to 2-6 and will play in the consolation bracket at 7 p.m. Friday.
In the other girls first-round contest, host Stratford locked down Stonewall 36-26. The Lady Bulldogs improved to 3-0 and will face the Vanoss-Asher winner at 7 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal showdown. Stonewall fell to 4-5 and will play in a consolation contest at 4 p.m. on Friday.
BOYS
Stonewall 57, Stratford 53
After a sluggish first half, Stonewall trailed 34-22 at halftime. The Longhorn comeback began in the third quarter as the visitors used a 22-15 run to close the gap to 49-44 heading into the final frame.
Stonewall outscored Stratford 13-4 over the final eight minutes to complete the comeback.
“I was really proud of our guys tonight. We really battled being down 12 at half to come out of there with a win,” Moreland said.
Stonewall junior playmaker Ashton Bierce erupted for a game-high 30 points. Sophomore Mika Matt hit a pair of 3-pointers and followed with 14 points. Taegus Pogue was next with seven points.
Walker Chandler paced the Stratford offense with 17 points, including a pair of triples. Hunter Morton just missed double figures with nine points and sank one 3-pointer. Carson Owens hit a pair of treys and scored seven for the home team.
Chandler and Morton also had five rebounds apiece and Morton collected three steals.
Roff 78, Calvin 25
Roff, ranked No. 1 in Class B, put this one out of reach quickly.
The Tigers outscored Calvin 26-4 in the first period and 26-6 in the second quarter to build an insurmountable 52-10 halftime cushion.
Tallen Bagwell and Brand Wilson shared team-high honors with 16 points each. Cade Baldridge also reached double figures with 13 points and Easton Riddle hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points for the Tigers. Kaden Darnell was next with seven points.
Roff sank eight 3-pointers in the contest by seven different players.
Sophomore Caleb Rocky scored 11 points to pace the Bulldogs.
GIRLS
Stratford 36, Stonewall 26
Stratford was clinging to a 27-24 lead after three quarters but held Stonewall to a single field goal by Lilly Wyche in the fourth quarter and ended the game on a 9-2 run.
Morgan Boyles and Jaelee Korzan led the Stratford offense with 10 points apiece. Ryleigh Ardery hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored six points for the home team.
Stonewall sophomore Jakobi Worcester scored 10 points — including eight in a 12-10 Lady Longhorn run in the third quarter to keep her team close. Wyche and Faith Ross added eight points each for Stonewall.
The Lady Bulldogs overcame an ice-cold 3-of-13 (23.1%) performance from the free-throw line.
Calvin 40, Roff 19
The Lady Tigers hung around for a half, trailing only 20-12 at the break. But Roff couldn’t find the scoring column in the third period and Calvin used a 12-0 run to take control.
E’Niyah Holmes led the Calvin charge with 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Nariah Bump also reached double figures with 10 points, while Mena Harrison was next with seven.
Roff senior Jo Jo Bettes led her team with eight points.
