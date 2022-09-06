Stonewall knocks off Byng team

BYNG — The Stonewall Longhorns scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning to snap a 2-2 tie and held off Byng at the end of an 8-6 win over the Pirates Monday at Stokes Field.
The Longhorns climbed to 10-9 this fall, while Byng — No. 18 in Class A — dropped to 7-8 on the year.
Garret Gambrell cracked an RBI double in the four-run SHS volley, while Taegus Pogue added a run-scoring single. The inning also featured a walk, a hit batter and a Byng error.
Both teams committed five errors apiece in the sloppy contest.
Stonewall had six hits by six different players. Ryan Guffey went 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a walk, while Mika Matt finished 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored from his spot at the top of the Stonewall lineup.
Gambrel finished 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored, while Laden Bailey and Balin Morrison had the other SHS hits.
Byng also registered six hits in the contest, led by Cooper McCage who went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Kendon Wood went 2-for-4 with four RBIs for the home team, while Collin Christian had the other Byng hit.
Tyler Larsh was the winning pitcher for Stonewall. He struck out seven, walked three, hit two batters and allowed just one earned run in a complete-game outing. Naaman Lee absorbed the loss for Byng. He struck out five, walked three and hit three batters in 5.1 innings.
Byng is at Latta at 4:30 p.m. today, while Stonewall treks to Vanoss at 4:30 p.m.
