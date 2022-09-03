Stonewall grabs pair of shutout victories

STONEWALL — Three Stonewall pitchers combined for a one-hit, shutout as the Longhorns blanked host Wapanucka 12-0 in three innings Thursday night at the Wapanucka Festival.
Coach Dillon Monday’s club opened the festival with an 8-0 win over Clayton/Moyers. The Longhorns have now won four straight games to improve to 8-9 in the fall.
Stonewall 12, Wapanucka 0
Stonewall pitchers Mika Matt, Kannon Stone and Caleb Gibson combined for five strikeouts, and three walks and allowed just one hit — a single by J Brooks with two outs in the bottom of the second inning.
Ryan Guffey led the Longhorns at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Matt went 2-for-2 with a walk, while Laden Bailey finished 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. No other SHS was credited with a hit.
Stonewall 8, Clayton 0
The Longhorns won this one in a similar fashion as three pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout.
Tyler Larsh (2.2 innings), Garrett Gambrell (0.1 innings) and Angel Gutierrez (1.0 innings) combined for three strikeouts and one walk in the four-inning contest.
Gambrell, the Stonewall leadoff hitter, finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored to pace a seven-hit attack. Mika Matt went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Gutierrez finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Landen Bailey came up with the other Stonewall hit.
The Longhorns are back in action against host Byng at noon on Monday.
