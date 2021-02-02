STONEWALL — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns won back-to-back games and it looks like they are heading in the right direction at just the right time.
The Lady Longhorns defeated Drumright 51-41 on Friday and knocked off Moss 39-35 Thursday night. Stonewall improved to 3-11 during a tumultuous season for head coach Jeff Parnell and his club. Drumwright is now 5-10 and Moss sits at 4-14.
The Lady Longhorns have battled COVID-19 quarantines, injuries and an abundance of youth to get to this point.
“I’m extremely proud of this group of girls,” Parnell said. “My girls are starting to find good chemistry with each other and are learning how to win. We hope to make a good run in the playoffs.”
Stonewall is at Class B No. 19 Coleman tonight and hosts Class A No. 18 Allen on Friday.
Friday, Jan. 29
Stonewall 51, Drumright 41
The game was knotted at 14-14 after the first quarter before the Lady Tornadoes grabbed a 25-22 halftime lead. Stonewall outscored the visitors 17-8 in the third quarter to take a 39-33 advantage. The Lady Longhorns secured the win with a 12-8 fourth-quarter run.
“It was a very good win over a very good team that is well-coached and very disciplined,” Parnell said. We finally have everybody back healthy.”
Sophomore Kaylee Ford hit four 3-pointers and led her team with 16 points. Meghan Sliger, a senior, was next with 14 points, including one 3-pointer. Freshman Faith Roff also reached double figures with 12 points. Freshman Sierra Lumbert added six points to go with 10 rebounds.
“We have played really good defense and we are starting to better understand our offense,” Parnell said.
The SHS coach said he noticed marked improvement for his team over the past six contests.
“Our freshmen have grown up a lot over the last six games. We have led all six games and it seemed like we couldn’t get over the hump in the fourth quarter,” he said. “Now it seems like we have gotten over that hump and understand the value of each possession.”
Drumright’s Tess Palm scored a game-high 26 points — including five 3-pointers — in the loss.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Stonewall 39, Moss 35
Stonewall jumped out to an early 11-2 lead and made it stand up in the win.
Moss rallied for a 16-15 halftime lead and the game was knotted at 25-25 after three periods. But the Lady Longhorns used a 14-10 run to end the game to secure the victory.
Faith Ross led the SHS charge with 19 points and Kaylee Ford knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 14.
Sierra Lumbert pulled down 14 rebounds for the home team.
Wylder Coleman led Moss with 14 points.
Latta takes care of business
LATTA — The Latta Lady Panthers limited Atoka to five first-half points and rolled past the Lady Wampus Cats 46-14 at home Friday night.
Latta, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, improved to 14-2, while Atoka dropped to 1-11.
“We played really well early. We just need to keep our focus when we get a big lead,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk.
Latta raced out to an 18-3 lead after the first quarter and stretched its advantage to 29-5 by halftime.
Taryn Batterton continued her recent steady play with 14 points to go with five steals. Carson Dean hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 13 points and also grabbed six rebounds. Triniti Cotanny followed with seven pints and four boards.
No Atoka player scored more than four points.
The Lady Panthers are back in action tonight at Tushka and host Roff on Thursday.
Stratford defeats Allen in Saturday game
STRATFORD — Jaedyn Getman poured in a game-high 33 points and the Stratford Lady Bulldogs rolled past Allen 57-32 Saturday night.
Stratford, ranked No. 9 in Class 2A, improved to 13-3 on the year, while Allen — No. 20 in Class A — fell to 9-7.
Stratford broke open a tight game by pitching a third-quarter shutout. The Lady Bulldogs used a 17-0 run to open the second half and turn a 24-23 halftime lead into a 41-23 advantage.
Getman’s big offensive night included three 3-point baskets and a 4-of-6 effort from the free-throw line. Abbi Phelps was next with nine points and both Lundyn Anderson and Morgan Boyles added six points each.
Allen got a team-best 16 points from Hannah Harris. Freshman Ava Laden was next with five points.
The Lady Mustangs host Strother tonight, while Stratford travels to Roff.
Lady Mustangs streak past Tupelo
TUPELO — The Allen Lady Mustangs led from start to finish in a 42-22 win at Tupelo Friday night.
The visitors bolted to a 15-6 first-quarter lead and Allen carried a 24-14 advantage into halftime.
Allen carried a 34-20 lead into the fourth quarter and limited Tupelo to just two points over the final eight minutes.
Emily Sells buried four 3-pointers and scored 16 of her game-high 18 points in the first half. Hannah Harris followed with 14 points for the visitors.
Roff girls turn back Caney
ROFF — The Roff Lady Tigers had a big first half en route to a 50-39 win over Caney at home Friday night.
The Lady Tigers then dropped a 55-41 decision to Class A No. 11 Velma-Alma in a Saturday road contest. No information was available for that contest at press time.
Roff, No. 13 in Class B, is now 15-3 on the year. Caney fell to 12-6 and Velma-Alma improved to 15-3.
Roff 50, Caney 39
Roff raced out to leads of 11-3 and 29-14 in the first half. Things got a bit tighter in the second half. Caney outscored the Lady Tigers 13-8 in the third period to close the gap to 37-27. Payton Owens sank 6-of-7 free throws in the fourth period to help keep the Lady Cougars at bay. She finished with 11 points, eight of which came in the final frame.
Chloe Eldred paced the Roff offense with 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Post player Sydney Wright added nine points and Abby Salter hit a pair of 3s and added seven points.
Adelyn Culbreath scored 17 of her game-high 19 points in the second half for Caney. Grace Moore also hit double digits for the visitors with 13.
Tupelo got seven points from freshman Ava Sliger and six points from Shalyn McCollum.
