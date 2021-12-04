STRINGTOWN — If Stonewall girls basketball head coach Jeff Parnell was looking for a signature win for his team, he might have just found it Thursday night in Stringtown.
In a game that was close nearly the entire way, the Lady Longhorns kept their cool and upset the host Lady Tigers 48-41.
Stonewall improved to 4-4 on the year, while Stringtown — ranked No. 10 in Class B — fell to 7-2.
The game was played before a playoff-type atmosphere inside the Stringtown gym.
“Playing in hostile environments against ranked teams is what we want and I was a little worried about how well we would play after losing to Stratford and how that environment was,” Parnell said. “This was a very good win against a Top 10 team.”
Stringtown held a 9-8 edge after the first quarter but Stonewall used a 14-7 run in the second period to grab a 22-16 halftime lead.
“We came out and responded well. It has made us grow up faster and we are starting to establish a tough mentality that will help us later on down the road playing in environments like this,” Parnell said. “This win was a team win. Our bench was awesome tonight and our fans were awesome. The electricity during the game was great for my girls. They handled it like season vets. I’m proud of this group and the fight they have every day and every game.”
The Lady Tigers trimmed the Stonewall lead to 32-30 heading to the fourth quarter but Stonewall finished the game on a 15-11 run to seal the outcome.
“This was our first complete team defense,” Parnell said. “We played together and communicated well on defense.”
SHS freshman Jakobi Worcester continues to be a force inside for the Lady Longhorns. She finished with a game-high 18 points.
Junior Faith Ross followed with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Kaylee Ford also sank two 3-point baskets and finished with eight points. Talise Parnell followed with six.
Stringtown was led by Gracie Dunlap, who hit two 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Rylee Layton followed with eight points and both Kylee Burch and Harlee Trent contributed seven points each for the home team.
The Lady Longhorns return to action at 6 p.m. Monday when they battle Allen in the first round of the 2021 Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Calvin.
Roff girls rally
past Caney
CANEY — The Roff Lady Tigers bounced back from a slow start to surge past Caney 41-31 on the road Tuesday night.
Roff, ranked No. 15 in Class B, improved to 3-1 on the year, while Caney dropped to 4-3.
The Lady Tigers struggled offensively during the first half and found themselves trailing 9-4 after the first quarter and 15-13 by halftime. Roff turned things around over the final two quarters, outscoring the Lady Cougars 16-8 in the third and 12-8 in the fourth.
Payton Owens led an RHS balanced offense with 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Hailey Perry followed with seven, while three Roff players — Maddie Adair, Chloe Eldred and Abby Salter chimed in with six points apiece.
Haylee Willis led the host Lady Cougars with nine points, while Grace Moore was right behind with eight.
Roff hosted Earlsboro Friday night and heads to the 2021 Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Calvin next week. Coach Trent Storts’ club meets host Calvin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a first-round matchup.
No. 8 Stringtown
buries Stonewall
STRINGTOWN — Eighth-ranked and unbeaten Stringtown was off to the races right from the start and coasted past visiting Stonewall 90-49 Thursday night.
Stringtown improved to 9-0 on the year, while coach Wes Mooreland’s troops dipped to 3-5.
The Tigers jumped out to leads of 24-14 and 53-25 and never looked back. Stringtown made a whopping 16 3-pointers in the contest.
Keisean Shields led the Stringtown scoring barrage with a game-high 28 points. He sank four 3-pointers. Keylon Shields followed with 19 points and made a trio of 3-point baskets, while Trinyon Gaylor followed with 11 points. Gaylor also sank three triples. Christian Brutchin also hit double figures in the balanced Tiger offense with 10 points and made two treys. Eight different players made 3-pointers for the home team.
Ashton Bierce was the top point man for Stonewall with 23. Mika Matt drilled four 3-pointers and ended with 14 points for the Longhorns.
Stonewall travels to Calvin Monday to begin play in the 2021 Pontotoc Conference Tournament. The Longhorns tangle with Allen at 7:30 p.m. in a first-round matchup.
Huge first quarter
propels Tupelo
MILBURN — The Tupelo Tigers outscored Milburn 33-0 in the first quarter and ran away from the host Eagles 80-22 on the road Tuesday night.
The Tigers improved to 3-3 on the year, while Milburn dropped to 0-6.
Freshman Rodney Sutterfield had his best game as a Tiger so far with a game-high 16 points to lead a group of 13 THS players that reached the scoring column. Sutterfield made three 3-point shots.
Cody Airington scored 11 for the visitors, while Dalton O’Dell reached double figures with 10. Three Tigers — Harley Davidson, Taecyn Meek and Colton Bourland — scored six points each.
Coach Clay Weller’s club hosted Stuart on Friday and head to the 2021 Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Calvin next week. Tupelo faces Vanoss at 4:30 p.m. Monday in a first-round game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.