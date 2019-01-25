STONEWALL — The Stonewall girls basketball team enters the court for its pregame routine to a blaring siren similar to that of a tornado warning.
The Stringtown Lady Tigers must have felt like a tornado hit them in the third quarter.
Coach Bryan Lyon’s team pitched a third-period shutout, outscoring Stringtown 16-0 and pulled away for a 57-35 victory Thursday afternoon in the first round of the SRT Invitational inside the Murphy-Roberts gymnasium.
Stonewall improved to 12-8 on the year and advanced to a semifinal game against Class A No. 6 Clayton, scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight, while Stringtown dropped to the loser’s bracket at 10-10. In an earlier first-round girls game, Clayton (20-1) rolled past Tupelo 72-49.
The Stonewall Longhorns (7-12) had Class A No. 15 Clayton on the ropes in a first-round boys game, but the Bulldogs escaped with a 49-48 win.
The Longhorns dropped into a consolation contest set for 12:20 p.m. today, while Clayton (17-4) reserved a spot in an 8:20 p.m. semifinal game.
GIRLS
Stonewall 57,
Stringtown 35
The Lady Longhorns led 29-19 at halftime, but Lyon felt like his club could have had a better start.
“In the first half, we were playing kind of slow and not doing the right things,” he said. “In the second half, we made some adjustments and changed a few things — and some encouragement at halftime didn’t hurt. They picked it up in the second half, and I was proud of them.”
Stringtown missed its first 10 field goals of the second half and made nine turnovers before Riley Layton hit a jumper at the 6:01 mark of the fourth quarter to finally stop the bleeding. By that time, Stonewall had used a 20-0 surge — including the 16-zip run in the third quarter — to stretch its lead to 49-19.
Dawson Lyon, who was battling illness, scored nine of her 16 points during that big SHS run, while Mahayla Walker hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Walker finished 4-of-5 from 3-point range and scored 14 for the hosts.
Stonewall got another huge game down low from center Alexis Chamberlain, who finished with 23 points, 16 rebounds and seven steals.
Ellissa Chick paved the way for Stringtown with 14 points, nine rebounds and five steals, while Skyler Hamlin just missed double figures with nine points.
Clayton 72, Tupelo 49
The high-powered Lady Bulldogs overwhelmed Tupelo (0-17) early, racing out to leads of 28-10 and 51-21. Clayton went on to outscore the Lady Tigers 21-9 over the final two frames.
Clayton got a game-high 26 points from Cheyenne Tyler, while Sydnee Wood and Jalen Durrence scored 10 points apiece.
Cheyane Price scored eight points to pace the THS club, while Shayln McCollom added six.
BOYS
Clayton 49,
Stonewall 48
Stonewall’s Dakota Johnson fired up a long 3-pointer that almost banked in with time running out, and Clayton Findley grabbed the rebound and made the putback after the buzzer sounded as the Bulldogs survived a big first-round scare from the tournament hosts.
Clayton Spain got free inside and scored off a bullet pass from Johnson to put Stonewall ahead 48-47 with 1:19 to play. Johnson then went to the free-throw line with 49 seconds left but missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity.
Quarterman Briggs scored the game-winner for the Bulldogs on a putback with 26 seconds remaining, and Stonewall didn’t score again.
“We had our chances. We had opportunities to score there at the end but couldn’t buy a bucket,” said Stonewall boys coach Wes Moreland. “We couldn’t close this one out today, but we competed really hard.”
The Longhorns aided Clayton’s cause by committing 20 turnovers.
“That’s the one area we’re still struggling with. We’ve got to improve on that before the playoffs start. I felt like that was the difference in the game,” Moreland said.
Clayton jumped out to a 15-6 lead to start the game but led just 20-16 after the first period. The Longhorns used a 9-0 run to open the second quarter and led 25-10 on a free throw by Spain. Clayton Findley and Jarred Vaughn both hit 3-point shots during that span.
The game was nip-and-tuck for the remainder of the second quarter and most of the second half.
The score was 30-30 at halftime, and the Bulldogs held a slim 39-38 lead heading to the fourth period.
Findley hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to go with eight rebounds for the Longhorns. Post player Jarrett Ellis, who was in foul trouble most of the game — he picked up his fourth one at the 4:01 mark of the third period — was a force while on the floor. He scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds and had three steals.
Vaughn scored nine points to go with six rebounds and three steals before fouling out.
Garrett Addington scored 16 points to lead Clayton, while Briggs contributed 12 points and had six steals.
The tournament concludes Saturday, with the girls title game scheduled for 6 p.m. and the boys title game to follow at 7:30 p.m.
