STONEWALL — The Stonewall girls got off to a hot start and soared past Tupelo 59-28 in a Friday night home game.
The Lady Longhorns notched their first win of the season to improve to 1-3, while Tupelo sank to 0-3.
Stonewall sank eight 3-pointers in the contest and limited Tupelo to just a single 3-point basket.
“We shot the ball extremely well,” said Stonewall head coach Jeff Parnell. “These freshmen are starting to handle pressure and learning how to win and play with a lead.”
Stonewall raced to a 21-4 lead after the first quarter and had built a 31-12 lead by halftime.
Sophomore Faith Ross led the way with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Freshman Jakobi Worcester registered a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Kaylee Ford also scored 10 points for the Lady Longhorns, while freshman Lilly Wyche added eight to the SHS total.
Kyle Watson led the THS offense with 16 points.
“We still have a lot of things to get better at and still need to grow up a little more, but I’m very proud of the effort and the love these girls have for one another,” Parnell said.
Stonewall treks to Asher tonight, while Tupelo hosts Stringtown.
Roff opens with win over Calvin
ROFF — The Roff Lady Tigers used a 21-7 surge in the second quarter and coasted past Calvin 59-42 to tip off their 2021-22 season at home Friday night.
Roff led just 14-11 after the first quarter but turned up the heat in the second period and forged a 35-18 halftime edge.
Payton Owens kicked off her senior season in impressive fashion, erupting for a game-high 26 points, including six 3-pointers. Chloe Eldred added 19 points and hit a trio of trifectas.
Calvin got 15 points from Brylee Swadley and nine more from Allie Harrison. Andi Winningham followed with eight points for the visitors.
Roff is at Varnum today, while Calvin travels to Vanoss.
Big third quarter propels Vanoss
NEW LIMA — The Vanoss Lady Wolves used a 30-point outburst in the second quarter and went on to nullify New Lima 86-39 in a Friday night road trip.
Vanoss stayed unbeaten at 3-0 on the year, while New Lima fell to 2-2.
The Lady Wolves led 17-7 after the first quarter but went on a 30-8 run in the second to widen the gap to 47-15 by halftime.
Six different VHS players reached double digits for the Vanoss girls.
Madi Faust led the way with 17 points — including 13 in the second period — and Avery Ellis finished with 15 points. She finished 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.
Trinity Belcher hit four 3-pointers and ended up with 14 points and big sister Alexus Bleacher also scored 14 for the visitors.
Maddi Dansby added 11 points, while Jacee Underwood score 10 points — all in the fourth period.
Alloni Harge led the Falconettes with 21 points, while Chelsea Deere also hit double figures with 11.
Vanoss returns home tonight, hosting Calvin.
