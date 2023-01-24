STONEWALL — Local basketball fans got their money’s worth at the Stonewall SRT Tournament Saturday night.
First, the Stonewall Lady Longhorns upset Class B No. 15 Earlsboro 55-44 in overtime to win the girls championship.
Then — in a battle of two of the top teams in Class B — the second-ranked Roff boys turned back No. 3 Stringtown 57-48 in another OT thriller to claim the boys crown.
Earlier in the day, the Stonewall boys got the best of local rival Tupelo 63-33 to win the SRT Tournament consolation championship.
On Friday, the Lady Longhorns defeated Wetumka 55-44 and the Roff Tigers knocked off Earlsboro 45-31.
The Stonewall girls are now 11-9 on the year, while Earslboro dropped to 13-7 and Wetumka now sits at 17-2.
The Roff boys improved to 16-4, while Stringtown dropped to 20-2. The Earslboro boys — ranked No. 17 in Class B — fell to 13-6.
Roff hosts Vanoss tonight, while Stonewall is off until a Friday home came with Macomb.
BOYS
Saturday, Jan. 21
Championship
Roff 57, Stringtown 48 (OT)
The Tigers looked out of it while trailing by seven with just 1:38 left in regulation. But Roff put together a furious comeback in the closing seconds to tie the game and force overtime.
After the Tigers scored the first point of the contest, they never lead through four quarters. Roff outscored Stringtown 11-2 in the extra session.
“Our guys are fighters,” RHS head coach Larry Johnston told The Ada News. “Our guys made huge play after huge play down the stretch ... to tie the game in regulation. In overtime, our guys played tremendous defense, made a couple of huge baskets, and hit a bunch of free throws to pull away.”
The Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium was rocking all night long.
“This was a big-time win. We were shorthanded this entire weekend and we had to have all of our guys step up in a big way and they did,” Johnston said. “To win this game against one of the best teams in our class that is so explosive offensively (Stringtown averages nearly 80 points per game) was a great representation of who our guys are. They put so much pressure on you defensively.”
Cade Baldridge scored a game-high 20 points to pace the Roff offense. He hit a pair of 3-pointers. RHS big man Tallen Bagwell was right behind with 18 points.
Bill McCarter hit a 3-pointer and scored eight points for the RHS club, while Brand Wilson chipped in six points.
Keisean Shields led the Stringtown charge with 14 points, including three 3-point baskets. Christian Brutchin just missed double figures with nine points for the SHS Tigers.
5th Place
Stonewall 63, Tupelo 33
The Longhorns bounced back from a first-round loss to win a pair of games and earn some hardware.
Stonewall bolted to a 28-2 lead over the rival Tigers and never looked back.
Mika Matt drained four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 21 points for the Longhorns. Ashton Bierce was next with 17 points. Taegus Pogue chipped in seven points for the tournament hosts.
Cody Airington and Dalton O’Dell led the way for Tupelo with 10 points each. Rodney Sutterfield added seven points for the Tigers.
GIRLS
Saturday, Jan. 21
Championship
Stonewall 52, Earlsboro 45 (OT)
Earlsboro hit a buzzer-beater to force overtime but the Lady Longhorns took care of business in the extra session.
Stonewall outscored the Lady Wildcats 9-2 in the extra session to pull away.
“To say I’m proud of these girls is an understatement. When Earlsboro hit that big buzzer beater we never flinched,” said Stonewall head coach Dillo Monday. “Beating a ranked team that starts five seniors in overtime speaks volumes of the work that these girls are putting in.”
Jakobi Worcester led the Stonewall offense with 21 points. Faith Ross followed with 17. Lilly Wyche just missed double figures with nine points.
Worcester, Carlee Gayler and Ross all hit 3-point baskets for the hosts.
Chelsea Davis scored 18 points to pace Earslboro. Tahnya Kenned just missed double digits with nine.
BOYS
Friday, Jan. 20
Semifinals
Roff 45, Earlsboro 31
The Tigers shut out Earslboro 15-0 in the first quarter and cruised to the victory. They led 30-11 by halftime.
Easton Riddle hit four 3-pointers for all of his team-best 12 points. Cade Baldrige also reached double figures with 10 points, including a pair of treys. Tallen Bagwell and Bill McCarter were next with eight points each. McCarter hit two 3-point shots.
Trent Deere led the Wildcats with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
Consolation Bracket
Stonewall 72, Wayne 48
The Longhorns scored 40 points in the first half and built a 10-point halftime cushion. They outscored the Bulldogs 18-8 in the third period to push the lead to 58-38.
Mika Matt drilled four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead the host Longhorns. He also had five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Ashton Bierce was next with 16 points and finished with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Taegus Pogue also reached double figures with 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the field. He sank a pair of 3-pointers. Jamison Carrington also scored a dozen points and had five boards.
Jaxon Dill scored 17 points to pace Wayne. He hit a pair of 3-point shots. Taylen Brant was next with 11 points, while Kaleb Madden contributed eight points and seven rebounds for the visitors.
GIRLS
Semifinals
Stonewall 56, Wetumka 44
Stonewall outscored Wetumka 11-4 in the second quarter to build a 27-16 halftime lead. Wetumka got within 40-33 heading into the fourth quarter before the Lady Longhorns thwarted the comeback effort.
Jakobi Worcester paced the SHS offense with 21 points and a team-best eight rebounds. Faith Ross and Lilly Wyche both contributed 15 points. Ross, Carlee Gayler and Wyche all hit 3-point shots for the home team. Ross also grabbed seven rebounds and Gayler had five boards and three assists.
Wetumka got 21 points from Brianna McGirt. Leila Harrod also reached double digits with 16 points.
Consolation Bracket
Roff 36, Stringtown 25
Coach Trent Stort’s Roff club trailed 20-19 heading into the fourth quarter but ended the game on a decisive 17-5 surge to rally for the victory.
Shelby Ensey led the Roff offense with 11 points. Chloe Eldred just missed double figures with nine points and Breana Britt hit a 3-pointer and scored seven points for the RHS club.
Stringtown got seven points from Josie Jones and six points from both Kylee Burch and Mylee Viss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.