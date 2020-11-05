Stonewall girls off to rough start in 2020

EARLSBORO — If it weren’t for bad luck, Stonewall girls coach Jeff Parnell wouldn’t have much luck at all.
The Lady Longhorns were already without talented starting freshman point guard Faith Ross, who suffered a broken clavicle Sunday during a horseback riding accident, heading into their 2020-21 season-opener at Earlsboro Tuesday night.
Then, two other players — freshman Sierra Lumbert and sophomore Kaylee Ford — suffered ankle injuries during a 59-30 loss to the Lady Wildcats.
“It was a rough opening game to start the season,” Parnell admitted. “We played hard, we just ran out of gas.”
Parnell said despite his youth, the Lady Longhorns had performed well during the preseason.
I was going to start four freshmen and one sophomore. We were going to be young, but really athletic. We hope to be better by the first of the year when I have everybody back,” he said.
Earlsboro used a 16-3 run in the second quarter to grab a 39-9 lead at halftime.
Tatam Brady led the Lady Longhorns with 11 points, while Meghan Sliger followed with 10. Ford had scored six points before leaving the game with her ankle injury.
It won’t get any easier for the Lady Longhorns with Vanoss — expected to be a state title contender in Class A — visiting the Murphy-Roberts gymnasium Friday night.
Stonewall boys
flat in second half
EARLSBORO — The Stonewall boys basketball team battled host Earlsboro toe-to-toe for the first half before the Wildcats pulled away over the final two quarters and defeated the Longhorns 52-39.
It was the season-opener for both squads.
Earlsboro led 11-6 early but Stonewall got within 25-23 by halftime. Earlsboro outscored the visitors 27-16 over the final two frames.
“We played really well in the first half. We just couldn’t get much going offensively in the second half,” Stonewall head coach Wes Moreland said.
Clayton Findley led the SHS charge with a game-high 25 points, which included four 3-pointers. Spener Gatewood was next for the Longhorns with eight points.
Stonewall invites Vanoss to town Friday night for its home opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.