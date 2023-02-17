VANOSS — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns advanced in the Class A Regional Tournament inside the Vanoss Activity Center after dumping Dewar 55-36 Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Longhorns improved to 16-11 on the year and will face the loser between Strother and Okeene at 1:30 p.m. today back at Vanoss High School. Dewar is done at 12-11.
Stonewall started the game on a 17-6 run and stretched its lead to 32-14 by halftime.
The Lady Longhorns continued to pour it on in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Dragons 17-8 to build a 49-22 advantage.
Lilly Wyche and Jakobi Worcester both scored 15 points apiece to pace the Lady Longhorns. Wyche finished 9-of-15 from the free-throw line and also had seven rebounds and three steals.
Worcester registered a double-double with 11 rebounds and shot a blazing 7-of-10 from the floor.
Two other SHS players — Faith Ross and Carlee Gayler — also reached double figures with 11 points apiece. Ross drained a trio of 3-pointers — she finished 3-of-6 from long range — and also had five boards. Gayler went 3-of-6 from the field.
Ally Burney hit four 3-point baskets and led all scorers with 16 points for Dewar. Melanie Burney followed with eight points for the Lady Dragons.
As a team, Stonewall finished 11-of-20 from the free-throw line and Dewar made 7-of-12 attempts from the stripe.
