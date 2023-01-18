ROFF — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns made big plays down the stretch and knocked off Roff 39-33 in a matchup between two Pontotoc Conference teams Friday night.
Stonewall climbed back to .500 at 8-8, while the host Lady Tigers fell to 3-12.
“Any time you can get a road conference win it’s a good one,” said Stonewall girls coach Dillon Monday. “I was proud of our girls for fighting through some adversity. We had some different girls step up in a big way for us when we really needed it.”
The boys game was a defensive slugfest for most of the night before Roff finally got a little breathing room in the second half and defeated the Longhorns 34-22.
The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 12-4 on the year while Stonewall dipped to 10-8.
Stonewall hosted Coalgate on Tuesday before gearing up for their own Stonewall SRT Tournament which runs Thursday through Saturday inside the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium. Roff is also a part of the field.
GIRLS
Stonewall 39, Roff 33
The Lady Tigers held an 8-5 lead after the first quarter and the game was knotted at 18-18 at halftime. Stonewall carried a slim 27-26 lead into the fourth quarter and finished the contest on a 12-7 run.
Sophomore Lilly Wyche carried the load for Stonewall with 20 points. She finished 6-of-10 from the field and 8-of-13 from the free-throw line. Faith Ross followed with seven points and four steals. Despite getting into early foul trouble, Jakobi Worcester still tracked down a team-high eight rebounds.
Freshman Landree Dye hit a pair of 3-pointers for her six points.
Roff got 10 points from Chloe Eldred and Shelby Ensey followed with eight.
Stonewall overcame 17 turnovers in the contest.
BOYS
Roff 34, Stonewall 22
The Tigers trailed 5-3 after a slow-paced first quarter but rallied to take a 13-9 halftime lead. Roff outscored Stonewall 12-6 in the third period to stretch its lead to 25-15.
Roff senior Brand Wilson led all scorers with 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Tallen Bagwell was next with seven points to go with seven rebounds.
Junior Jamison Carrington led the Stonewall offense with six points. Junior playmaker Ashton Bierce and sophomore sharpshooter Mika Matt were both limited to five points.
Stonewall shot just 10-of-29 (34%) from the field overall and hit 2-of-13 (15%) 3-point tries.
