STONEWALL — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns couldn’t have asked for a better win right before facing Stuart in a do-or-die Class A District Tournament contest.
The Lady Longhorns held Pontotoc Conference rival Allen scoreless for an eight-minute stretch that started in the third quarter and carried over to the fourth in a 53-48 come-from-behind win last Friday inside the Murphy-Roberts gymnasium.
Stonewall heads to the postseason at 15-9, while Allen fell to 13-8.
“That was a great win right there. We turned it on when we needed to,” said Stonewall girls coach Bryan Lyon. “Allen’s a good team. We need that win. Things are starting to click a little bit.”
The Stonewall girls host Stuart (20-5) in a Class A District elimination game at 6:30 p.m. Friday. That stacked district also includes No. 18 Empire (18-3).
In the boys contest, Allen held off the host Longhorns 44-35.
GIRLS
Stonewall 53, Allen 48
The Lady Mustangs opened the third quarter with an 8-2 run that put Allen on top by 11 at 41-30 with just over two minutes left in the period. Kaylyn Rowsey scored four straight points — two from the free-throw line and two more on a buck inside and Kinsey Nix followed with a shot in the lane to cap the AHS spurt.
The Lady Mustangs offense went silent for just over a quarter’s worth of game time after that. Stonewall took off and used a 20-0 run during that stretch to take control.
“We called time out and they got a little encouragement ... and the girls decided to play some defense. Defensive wins games,” Lyon said. “We dug ourselves a hole and turned it up.”
By the time Alexis Chamberlain scored on a putback with 2:08 to play, Stonewall had turned a double-digit deficit into a 50-41 lead.
The visitors got within 50-45 on a steal and layup by Sunzie Harrison with 1:29 to play but could get no closer.
Allen hit just 6-of-32 shots (18.8 percent) over the final two quarters.
The game was close throughout the first half before Allen carried a 33-28 lead into intermission.
Chamberlain had another strong outing for Stonewall, finishing with 15 points, 20 rebounds and five steals. She helped the Lady Longhorns win the battle of the boards 46-31.
Mahayla Walker scored 13 points and had five steals for the hosts, while Dawsyn Lyon also scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field. Ashley Hayes contributed eight points and five rebounds for Stonewall.
Allen got 12 points from Nix and 10 from Harrison, who fouled out late in the game. Rowsey just missed double figures with nine points, while Calissa Childers added six points and 11 rebounds.
BOYS
Allen 44, Stonewall, 35
The Mustangs couldn’t shake the Mustangs for three-plus quarters before getting some late breathing room.
A jumper by Stonewall’s Clayton Spain got the Longhorns within 34-30 with 6:03 left in the game. The Mustangs decided to bring the ball out and make Stonewall defend them on the perimeter and the ploy led to three straight Allen baskets.
Holcomb scored a pair of baskets during that stretch and fed AHS big man Hunter Simpson for another score that helped the visitors take a 40-30 lead with just under two minutes left that helped ice the game.
Allen outscored Stonewall 20-12 over the middle two quarters to take a 34-25 lead into the fourth period.
“Our defense kind of carried us tonight,” said Allen head coach Greg Mills. “Stonewall controlled the tempo. It was a little slower than we like to play. We don’t want to play fast, but it was slower than we normally play.”
Simpson led the way for Allen with 16 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots. Chad Milne registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards for the visitors, while Tadyn Walker also scored 10 points and had five rebounds and four assists.
Stonewall got 13 points from Dakota Johnson, including four 3-pointers. Clayton Findley also hit four 3-point shots for the Longhorns for all of his 12 points.
Allen out-rebounded Stonewall 34-18.
“I thought their kids played really well tonight. We’re just glad to get the win. We just want to get better as the season goes on,” Mills said.
Both Allen teams travel to Mounds on Thursday before hosting Vanoss Friday night.
Allen will host a Class 2A District next week involving Caddo and Healdton as part of an Area IV bracket that is filled with quality teams.
“It’s a tough one, but we’re used to it. We do this almost every year,” Mills said.
Like the girls, the Stonewall boys also play in a Class A District Tournament first-round contest opposite Empire (6-13).
