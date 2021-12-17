KONAWA — Stonewall head coach Jeff Parnell and his Stonewall Lady Longhorns seemed to have found their formula for success — limit a team to 40 points or less.
So far, it’s worked like a charm.
The Lady Longhorns defeated Konawa 37-32 on the road Tuesday night, clamping down on defense when they had to.
“I thought we played really well. Our goal is to hold our opponent to under 40 every game. We have done that seven times and we have won every one of those games. It was a good win at a tough place,” Parnell said.
Technically, Stonewall has done it six times but defeated Class B No. 10 Stringtown 48-41 in the seventh victory. Still, his point is valid.
Stonewall raced to an early 12-6 lead and just kept Konawa at bay from there.
“I’m extremely proud of how well we handled pressure in the half court and the full court,” Parnell said. “We wanted to slow it down and play a half court game with Konawa and Coach (Doug) Isaacs did a good job of pressuring us and trying to speed us up. I felt we handled it really well.”
Stonewall got another big game from freshman post player Jakobi Worcester, who recorded a double-double that included 16 points and 11 rebounds.
“It always helps when you have a player like Jakobi Worecester in the post and being able to be your press release when a team is pressing,”Parnell said. “I feel like we are getting stronger physically and mentally.”
Kaylee Ford hit three 3-pointers for all nine of her points, while Lilly Wyche followed with six.
Konawa got a game-high 17 points from junior Kristin Johnson but no other KHS player had more than four.
Parnell said his team’s free-throw shooting has still been shaky at times.
“We still need to get better from the charity stripe as a team. That will hopefully come with game experience with the young ones I have,” he said.
The Lady Longhorns have a tough task tonight, hosting Class 2A No. 3 Latta.
Konawa travels to Stratford tonight.
Class A No. 6 Strother
sinks Sasakwa girls
SASAWKA — The Sasakwa Lady Vikings kept pace with Class A No. 6 Strother for a half. But the Lady Yellowjackets stung Sasakwa over the final two quarters en route to a 72-34 runaway win.
Sasakwa dipped to 4-3 on the year, while Strother remained undefeated at 6-0.
“It was a rough night for us all around against a solid Strother team. We will look to regroup for Friday,” said Sasakwa head coach Rikki Wolfe.
Strother started the game on a 21-8 run but Sasakwa turned things round with a 15-6 surge in the second quarter to get within 27-23 at halftime.
The Lady Yellowjackets dominated the third quarter to the tune of a 26-3 run to take control.
Junior Alina Rangel paced the Sasakwa offense with 16 points, while sophomore Emileigh Palmer followed with eight. Rangel sank a pair of 3-pointers.
Strother got a game-high 20 points from Danica Morales. Brady Harman followed with 14, while KK Harjo also hit double figures with 11. Morales buried four 3-point baskets for the visitors.
Sasakwa is back in action tonight at Tupelo.
Bierce goes off for
37 for Stonewall
KONAWA — Stonewall sophomore Ashton Bierce exploded for a season-high 37 points to lead the Longhorns to a 44-37 win over host Konawa Tuesday night.
Stonewall improved to 4-7 on the year, while Konawa fell to 1-4.
Bierce hit four 3-pointers on his way to the huge offensive outburst.
Konawa led 11-8 early before the visitors used a 14-8 run in the second to grab a 22-19 halftime lead. Stonewall led 33-29 heading to the fourth quarter.
No other SHS player scored more than four points in the game.
Zakary Reavis paced the Konawa offense with 18 points. Barrett Duck hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points. Christian Matchie also scored six for the Tigers.
Latta travels to Stonewall tonight, while Konawa heads to Stratford.
