Roff officials had been waiting for this moment for a long time.
When the Stonewall Lady Longhorns and the New Lima Falconettes tipped off their contest at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the first round of the 2020 Roff SRT Invitational, it marked the official christening of the new Roff Gymnasium.
It was kind of cool to be along for the ride.
There at the new, more spacious scorers table sat sound man Jesse Torres, announcer/clock operator Tony Folger, official bookkeeper Carla Harris and this sports guy.
A few of the “first” in the Roff Gymnasium:
• New Lima senior Jackie Harjo scored the first basket inside the new gym. There were plenty of other chances by plenty of other players before her, but she finally converted at the 6:09 mark of the first quarter.
• Stonewall freshman Kaylee Ford grabbed the first rebound in the game.
• New Lima freshman Briah Edwards came up with the first steal.
• Stonewall sophomore Tatum Brady was whistled for the first foul.
• At the 2:46 mark of the first quarter, New Lima coach Larry Weaver called the first timeout.
Weaver said it was a nice experience for him and his team to be a part of the first game ever held in the Roff Gymnasium.
“Man, it’s beautiful. It’s their home court, and we got to play the first game here. It was pretty humbling,” he said. “How many people get to play in somebody else’s gym for the first time?”
Weaver admitted he was even a tad jealous.
“It’s so beautiful, it makes me want to have one,” he said. “Our girls thought it was pretty awesome. It’s wonderful. This is what New Lima needs.”
New Lima, ranked No. 15 in Class B, won the game 47-16, but the Lady Longhorns hung tough for the first 12 minutes.
Stonewall got off to a rough shooting start, and New Lima raced to an 8-0 lead before Lyndi Humphers came off the bench and scored on a putback for the Lady Longhorns.
The Falconettes led 11-2 after the first quarter before Jeff Parnell’s club made a run.
Stonewall got back-to-back 3-pointers from Ford and Mahayla Walker. Those two shots got the locals to within 14-10 at the 4:22 mark of the second period.
The Lady Longhorns went through another cold spell, and New Lima took advantage. The Falconettes put the game out of reach with a 24-0 surge that ended when Alloni Harge drove along the baseline and hit a tough runner to make it 38-10 at the 3:17 mark of the third quarter.
Stonewall was limited to just six second-half points, but game officials agreed to use a running clock in the fourth frame.
K’Lee Shaw led the New Lima offense with 11 points, including a trio of 3-point baskets. Alloni Harge followed with 10 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Mahaylia Harge added seven points and three takeaways for the Falconettes, while Chelsea Deere tracked down a game-high eight rebounds off the bench.
Walker led Stonewall with eight points, including a pair of triples, to go with seven rebounds. Ford also pulled down seven rebounds for the Lady Longhorns.
New Lima ended with 23 steals, and Stonewall was hurt by 32 turnovers in the contest.
A recap of other tournament games will appear online and in Saturday’s edition of The Ada News.
———o———
Roff SRT Invitational
First Round
New Lima 47, Stonewall 16
NEW LIMA 11 15 16 5 — 47
STONEWALL 2 8 3 3 — 16
NEW LIMA: K’Lee Shaw 4-7, 0-0, 11; Alloni Harge 4-15, 2-2, 10; Mahaylia Harge 3-4, 0-0, 7; Jackie Harjo 2-5, 2-3, 6; Briah Edwards 1-6, 0-0, 3; Lana Hellman 1-5, 0-0, 3; Chelsea Deere 0-7, 3-4, 3; LoQuishia Thompson 1-5, 0-0, 2; Natalia Sewell 1-4, 0-0, 2. Totals: 17-57, 7-9, 47.
STONEWALL: Mahayla Walker 3-11, 0-0, 8; Mallory Leflore 1-4, 1-2, 3; Kaylee Ford 1-7, 0-0, 3; Lyndi Humphers 1-7, 0-0, 2. Totals: 6-38, 1-2, 16.
Turnovers: New Lima 13, Stonewall 32.
Steals: New Lima 23 (A. Harge 6, Edwards 5); Stonewall 4 (LeFlore 2).
Rebounds: New Lima 42 (Deere 8); Stonewall 34 (Ford 7, Walker 7).
3-point goals: New Lima 6-18 (Shaw 3-6, Edwards 1-1, Hellman 1-5, M. Harge 1-2); Stonewall 3-17 (Walker 2-6, Ford 1-7).
Fouled out: None.
