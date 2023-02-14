VANOSS — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns looked down and out against Rush Springs in the first round of the Class A District Tournament Friday night at Vanoss High School.
However, the Stonewall girls did their best Lazarus impression and rallied from a huge deficit to clip the Lady Redskins 60-58 and keep their season alive.
Stonewall improved to 15-10 on the year, while a stunned Rush Springs club ended its season at 16-6.
In the boys contest, the Longhorns dominated the game from the start and rushed past Rush Springs 69-45. Stonewall improved to 15-9, while the Redskins are done at 4-17.
GIRLS
Stonewall 60, Rush Springs 58
Rush Springs jumped out to a 20-11 lead to start the game and still led 32-22 at halftime. Both teams scored 12 points each in the third period.
The Lady Redskins pushed their lead to 15 early in the fourth period before Stonewall put on a furious comeback.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the toughness of these girls,” said SHS girls coach Dillon Monday. “We were down 15 with five minutes left in the game and found a way to win.”
Stonewall sophomore Lilly Wyche picked a great time to have her best game. She erupted for a game-high 28 points, including one 3-pointer.
“Lilly had a career-high 28 points. I thought she did a great job attacking the rim and I thought the other girls did a great job of finding her early and often,” Monday said.
Faith Ross followed with 13 points and Jakobi Worcester also reached double figures with 10. Carlee Gaylor hit a 3-pointer and scored six points for the Lady Longhorns.
Kimmy Fox led Rush Springs with 23 points. Myka Brady sank three 3-point shots and followed with 13. Shelbie Caveness also scored 13 points for Rush Springs.
“I’m extremely excited about the direction of this program, and the amount of heart this group has,” Monday said.
BOYS
Stonewall 69, Rush Springs 45
Stonewall sped to a 22-5 first-quarter lead and never looked back. The Longhorns stretched their advantage to 44-15 by halftime.
Ashton Bierce led the SHS attack with a game-high 18 points. Taegus Pogue and Mika Matt turned in 13 points apiece in the balanced Stonewall offense. Garrett Gambrell also reached double figures with 10.
Stonewall totaled 11 3-pointers in the contest — four by Bierce, three by both Matt and Gambrell and one from Pogue.
Rush Spring was paced by Chris Crow with 10 points. Justice Cooper and Jacob Caveness followed with nine points apiece.
