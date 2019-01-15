TUSHKA – Alexis Chamberlain registered a second-straight double-double Saturday night by pouring in 25 points and pulling down 15 rebounds as the Stonewall Lady Longhorns upended host Tushka 50-46 to capture the championship of the Tushka Invitational Tournament.
Chamberlain, who was named the Tushka Tournament Most Valuable Player, also had a double-double in Stonewall’s 48-35 semifinal victory over Calera on Friday.
The Lady Longhorns, 9-8 on the season, are now 5-0 since coming back from the holiday break. Tushka dropped to 10-6 on the year.
Championship
Stonewall 50, Tushka 46
Meghan Sliger added 14 points to the Lady Longhorn attack. Ashley Hayes added eight points, including a pair of 3-point baskets, and Dawsyn Lyon dished out seven assists and recorded five steals to go with her three points.
“It was a great win for us. What I like about it was that all contributed in one form or another,” said Stonewall head coach Bryan Lyon. “We have improved in all aspects such as defense, turnovers, rebounding and shooting percentage.”
Lyon joined Chamberlain on the All-Tournament Team.
Tushka held a 16-12 lead after one quarter. But the Lady Longhorns went on a 16-9 run through the second in building a 28-25 halftime advantage. Stonewall had a 34-33 edge heading into the fourth period.
Alissa Kindred scored 20 points to lead the Lady Tigers.
Semifinals
Stonewall 48, Calera 35
Besides the double-double effort of Chamberlain — which included a game-high 29 points and 12 boards — Mahayla Walker finished with 11 points, including one trey. Lyon finished with just five points but grabbed nine boards, totaled five assists and recorded four steals.
The Lady Longhorns led 12-8 after a quarter, 24-16 at halftime and 32-29 through three periods. Stonewall then closed the game with a 16-6 fourth quarter to pull away.
Myka Carlton led Calera with 16 points.
The next action for the Lady Longhorns will be Friday at Roff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.