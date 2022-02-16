STONEWALL — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns hung tough with No. 9 Crowder through two quarters of their matchup in Saturday’s Class A District championship contest inside the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium.
But the Lady Demons finally overpowered Stonewall and pulled away for a 61-37 win.
Stonewall fell to 12-11 on the year, while Crowder improved to 17-3.
The Lady Longhorns will now square off with No. 18 Allen in a Class A Regional Tournament elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Allen.
In the boys district title game, No. 13 Davenport raced to a double-digit halftime lead and eased past the Longhorns 67-47.
Coach Wes Moreland’s bunch fell to 8-15, while the Bulldogs stayed unbeaten at 20-0 on the season.
The Stonewall boys will also face host Allen in a Class A Regional Tournament consolation contest at 3 p.m Thursday.
GIRLS
Crowder 61
Stonewall 37
Stonewall jumped out to an 18-16 first-quarter lead before the Lady Demons used a 16-7 run in the second period to go on top 32-25 at halftime.
Crowder then took control with a 20-5 surge in the third period that made it 52-30.
“We played a great first half against a pretty good Crowder team,” said SHS girls coach Jeff Parnell. “They are senior-heavy and at times our youth showed in the second half. I will say this — my girls played the hardest they have all year and competed the whole game. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls. I’m proud of them.”
Kaylee Ford sank four 3-pointers and scored a team-best 16 points for the Lady Longhorns. Jakobi Worcester was next with seven points, while Lilly Wyche followed with six. Faith Ross hit a 3-pointer and scored five points and Carlee Gayler rounded out the SHS scoring with a 3-pointer of her own.
Kyle Smith tallied a game-high 19 points to pace a balanced Crowder offense. She hit three 3-point buckets. Mati White drained four triples and scored 15 points, while Maggie Sockey was close behind with 13 points.
Brook Surginer also hit double figures with 12 for the visitors. Crowder finished with nine total 3-pointers.
BOYS
Davenport 67
Stonewall 47
Davenport led 19-15 after one quarter and boosted its lead to 37-25 by halftime. The Bulldogs then outscored the hosts 16-9 in the third period to build a 52-34 advantage.
Ashton Bierce scored a team-high 24 points for Stonewall. He connected on three 3-point shots. Mika Matt scored all 12 of his points via four 3-pointers.
Taegus Pogue was next with seven points and Caleb Phelps rounded out the SHS scorers with four.
Davenport sharpshooter Hayden Brooks drained five 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 29 points. Casey Henry followed with 13 points, while Griffen Melson also hit double digits with 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.