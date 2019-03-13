Stonewall drops host Dewar 8-7

STONEWALL — Jarrett Ellis delivered a two-RBI single with one out in the top of the seventh to lift Stonewall to an 8-7 win over Dewar Monday night.
The Longhorns, ranked No. 5 in Class A, improved to 3-2 on the year, while No. 8 Dewar fell to 6-2.
The game went back and forth the whole way. Dewar scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning before the Longhorns scratched for a single run in the third before pushing across four runs in the top of the fifth to take a 5-2 lead.
The Dragons answered with a four-spot of their own in the bottom of the fifth, and both teams scored single runs in the sixth before Ellis delivered his clutch hit in Stonewall’s final at-bat.
Ellis also hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth that tied the game at 6-6. His big day included a 3-for-4 effort with three RBIs. Bryce Holland went 2-for-4 and scored a run for the Longhorns, while Tye Humphers went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the SHS lineup.
Ian Heath walked twice and scored a run for the locals.
Brett Hayes was the only Dewar player with more than one hit, finishing 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Rylee McGehee earned the mound win in relief for the Longhorns. He struck out three and walked one in 1.2 scoreless innings of relief. Humphers, the SHS starter, pitched 5.1 innings with three strikeouts, three walks and allowed two earned runs.
Shawn Maxwell absorbed the loss for the Dragons. He tossed five innings with four strikeouts and five walks while surrendering four earned runs.
The Longhorns will compete at the Am-Po Festival Thursday and Friday in Amber.
