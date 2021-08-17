Stonewall defeats error-plagued Tupelo

TUPELO — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns took advantage of 12 Tupelo errors and defeated the host Lady Tigers 6-1 last Friday at Tiger Field.
The Lady Longhorns improved to 3-0 on the young season, while Tupelo dropped to 2-1.
Lilly Wyche reached on an error to lead off the game and a Jakobi Worcester two-out single later in the first inning put runners at the corners. Wyche scored when Kaylee Ford reached on a THS miscue to put the Lady Longhorns ahead 1-0.
In the bottom of the first, Kaylea Palmer led off with a walk and hurried down to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Jaycee Fisher. Palmer scored on an error, knotting the score at 1-1.
In the top of the second inning, Lyndi Humphers reached on an error and late scored on a two-out, RBIU double by Wyche to put Stonewall ahead for good.
A four-run SHS fifth inning included five more Tupelo errors and an RBI double by Worcester.
Stonewall managed just three hits in the game, including a 2-for-4 effort by Worcester. Wyche finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.
Tupelo also got three hits, including a 2-for-3 outing from Ava Sliger that included a double. Stringer had the only other THS hit.
Talisa Parnell was the winning hurler for Stonewall. The freshman struck out seven, walked two and didn’t give up an earned run.
Sliger absorbed the hard-luck loss for the Lady Tigers. The Tupelo ace struck out seven, walked none and surrendered all three Stonewall hits. Carli Cox — a move-in from Coleman — shut the door in relief. She struck out four, walked one and didn’t allow a hit or a run in three complete innings.
“It was a great team win. Ava is one of the best arms in the state. We had a game plan going in and we stuck to it for the most part,” said Stonewall head coach Shanna Davidson. “Talise threw it well for us and our defense made the plays behind her.”
Stonewall hosted Rock Creek on Monday and hosts Tushka at 4:30 p.m. today.
Allen visited Tupelo on Monday and Tupelo travels to Asher at 5:30 p.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.