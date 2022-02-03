STONEWALL — Junior Kaylee Ford was Ford tough for Stonewall Tuesday night against Coleman.
Ford sank 9-of-10 3-point shots and erupted for a career-high 31 points to help Stonewall shoot past Coleman 66-41 Tuesday night inside the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium.
The Lady Longhorns improved to 11-10 on the year, while Coleman fell to 12-7.
“It was a great shooting night for us. Coleman girls are pretty good and we played probably the best we have played on both ends of the court,” said Stonewall head coach Jeff Parnell. “They packed the lane on Jakobi (Worcester) and we shot it really well from the perimeter. I feel like we are heading in the right direction nearing playoffs. I’m proud of these girls.”
In the boys game, the host Longhorns used a big second quarter to pull away from the Wildcats for a 45-23 win.
Stonewall improved to 7-13 on the year, while Coleman dropped to 9-10.
“I thought we did a really good job on the defensive end all night,” said SHS head coach Wes Moreland.
Both Stonewall clubs travel to Allen Friday night.
GIRLS
Stonewall 66, Coleman 41
Stonewall raced to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter and watched that cushion grow to 36-14 by halftime.
Lilly Wyche also reached double figures for the locals with 11 points. Faith Ross followed with eight points and Worcester managed seven points despite constant double teams by Coleman.
The Lady Wildcats received a team-high 21 points from Sadie Holder. Lollie Rivera followed with seven points and Katy Eldridge ended up with six.
BOYS
Stonewall 45, Coleman 23
The Longhorns led just 7-6 after the first quarter but went on a 16-4 run before halftime to stretch their lead to 23-10. Stonewall outscored the Wildcats 14-6 in the third quarter to grab a 37-16 advantage.
Ashton Bierce led the SHS charge with 26 points, including four 3-point baskets. Mike Matt was next with eight points, including two triples.
No Coleman player reached double figures. Cooper Walters scored a team-high nine points, while Larry Landinar followed with eight.
