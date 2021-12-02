STRATFORD — Senior post player Jaedyn Getman started her season off in an impressive fashion, scoring a game-high 34 points — as many points as the entire Stonewall team — to lead Stratford past the Lady Longhorns 55-34 at home Tuesday night.
Stonewall head coach Jeff Parnell knew his squad would have to try and slow Getman down but it didn’t work out.
“Getman is probably the best player in our conference and she showed it tonight,” Parnell said. “Our game plan was to try and stop her and you see how that turned out. Not good on our part as a team on the defensive end.”
Getman also pulled down 13 rebounds.
Stonewall trailed 39-26 after three quarters but Stratford pulled away with a 16-8 run to finish the contest.
“We struggled on both ends of the floor in the second half. We had a rough start coming out at halftime,” Parnell said. “(Stratford coach Mark Savage) does a great job and he had us scouted well. We will get back after it tomorrow in practice and keep trying to get better. My girls played hard and will continue to play hard. They are more upset I think than I am. That’s what I love about them. They hate to lose.”
No other Stratford player reached double figures. Lundyn Anderson was next with seven points to go with five assists.
Jakobi Worcester led the Stonewall offense with 12 points, while Faith Ross and Kaylee Ford added eight points each.
Stonewall, now 3-4, travels to Stringtown tonight while Stratford hosts Vanoss on Friday.
Byng opens with
road win
LONE GROVE — The Byng Lady Pirates held Lone Grove to just 10 first-half points in a convincing 60-35 season-opening road win Tuesday night.
It also got new head- coach Luke Clark off on the right foot.
“We really did a good job of taking a big lead early and keeping that lead throughout the entirety of the game,” Clark said. “I was really proud of the way that we shared the basketball and the way the scoring was spread out.”
Byng led 18-5 after the first quarter and bolted to a 28-10 halftime lead.
Alona Cooper led the BHS charge with 16 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets. Cadence Carlos scored 13 points for the visitors, while Mackenzie Kent followed with a dozen. Deesa Neely added 10 points to the balanced Byng offense.
Destiney Adams was the only Lone Grove player to reach double figures with 13 points.
The Lady Pirates host old rival Latta on Friday. It will be Pink Out night inside the Bill Koller Fieldhouse and will be sponsored by Mercy Hospital. Pink Out T-shirts are available at the NV Salon (119 East Main) or at the Mercy Hospital Ada gift shop.
Sasakwa girls top Asher in opener
SASAKWA — In a game that was close the entire way, the Sasakwa Lady Vikings did just enough to turn back Asher 51-44 in their season-opener at home Tuesday night.
Sasakwa led 13-10 after the first quarter and extended its advantage to 32-27 by halftime.
The Lady Vikings outscored Asher 19-17 in a much slower-paced second half.
“We got off to a slow start, but the girls withstood the struggle and battled all the way through,” said Sasakwa head coach Nikki Wolfe. “I’m glad we could start our season with a win.”
Alina Rangel led the SHS offense with 18 points and sank a pair of 3-pointers. Emileigh Palmer just missed double figures with nine points, while Alli Rangel chipped in eight points and also hit two triples.
Ryleigh Reeser scored 14 points to pace the Asher offense. Kayla Easter-Rogers and Alexis Johnston both added 10 points apiece for the Lady Indians.
Asher, now 2-5, hosts Allen on Friday while Sasakwa travels to Indianola.
Tupelo girls roll
by Milburn
MILBURN — The Tupelo Lady Tigers got off to a quick start and never looked back in a 58-31 win over host Milburn Tuesday night.
Tupelo improved to 2-4 on the year, while Milburn dropped to 0-6.
The Lady Tigers raced out to a 22-8 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Lady Eagles 17-7 in the second period to build a 39-15 halftime advantage.
Kylee Watson exploded for a season-high 30 points to lead the Tupelo offense. Ava Sliger also hit double figures with 12.
K. Wilson scored 22 points for the Lady Eagles.
Tupelo hosts Stuart Friday night.
