Stonewall-Calera Girls Capsule

Tuesday, Jan. 29
GIRLS
At Calera
Stonewall 63, Calera 30
STONEWALL 18 16 16 13 — 63
CALERA 12 7 9 2 — 30
STONEWALL – Alexis Chamberlain 22, Ashley Hayes 18, Dawsyn Lyon 12, Mahayla Walker 6, Tatum Brady 3, Meghan Sliger 2.
CALERA – Mykah Carleton 8, Maddi Virgin 8, Kya Daniel 7, Milburn 2, Cassidy Mullens 2, Amber Berryhill 2, Kendra St. Clair 1.
3-point goals: Hayes 4, Lyon 1, Brady 1 (S); Daniel 1 (CC).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Alexis Chamberlain registered a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Ashley Hayes popped in four 3-pointers on her way to 18 points Tuesday night in Stonewall’s 63-30 win over host Calera. Dawsyn Lyon also contributed 12 points, including one trey, to go with five assists and three steals for Stonewall. The Lady Longhorns led 18-12 after one quarter and went on a 16-7 run through the second in building a 34-19 halftime advantage. A 16-9 third period and a 13-2 fourth closed out the game and the rout. Mykah Carleton and Maddi Virgin both scored eight points to pace the Lady Bulldogs. Stonewall has now won 10 of its last 11 games.
Team Record: Stonewall 14-9; Calera 5-14.
Up Next: Allen at Stonewall tonight.
