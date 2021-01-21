STONEWALL — The Stonewall Longhorns jumped out to an early lead and shut down Coalgate in the second half during a 58-46 win over Coalgate Tuesday night inside the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium.
The Longhorns evened their record at 6-6 on the season, while Coalgate fell to 4-5.
Stonewall led 17-9 after the first quarter before the Wildcats had trimmed their deficit to 24-22 by halftime.
Stonewall finished the game with a 24-13 run in the fourth period to pull away.
“We did a pretty good job defensively in the second half,” said SHS head coach Wes Moreland.
Freshman Ashton Bierce led the Stonewall offense with a game-high 22 points on the strength of five 3-pointers. Spencer Gatewood added 19 points and sank three treys. Clayton Findley followed with 14 points in the balanced attack.
Coalgate got 13 points from Jakob Strother and 12 more from Carson Manion.
The Longhorns return to action today at the SRT Tournament hosted by Roff and Stonewall. Moreland’s club meets Coleman at 7 p.m. in a first-round matchup.
Tupelo boys slam Coleman
Freshman Dalton O’dell scored a game-high 18 points to help the Tigers slam Coleman 70-29 at home Tuesday night.
Tupelo improved to 3-5 heading into a home battle with Roff on Jan. 25. The Wildcats fell to 7-8 on the year.
In the girls game. Coleman held Tupelo to just three points in both the second and third quarters and pulled away for a 35-17 win.
The Lady Wildcats, ranked No. 19 in Class B, improved to 19-4 on the year, while Tupelo slipped to 4-4.
BOYS
Tupelo 70, Coleman 29
Tupelo bolted to a 24-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back. The Tiger extended their lead to 46-16 by halftime.
Cody Airington hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 16 for Tupelo, while Bentley Bills sank a pair of triples and also finished with 16. Ty Bourland swished four 3-point baskets for all 12 of his points.
GIRLS
Coleman 35, Tupelo 17
The game was tied at 5-5 after the first quarter before Coleman used a 20-6 run over the middle two periods to take control.
Shalyn McCollum scored eight points to lead the Lady Tigers.
Katy Eldridge paced the CHS offense by hitting five 3-pointers for all of her 15 pints. Carrie Pitts also scored all of her points from long range, hitting a trio of 3-pointers to score nine.
Tupelo hosts Roff on Jan. 25.
